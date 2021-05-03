The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Wednesday, April 28
Cedric Dion Eddington, 33, block of Martinez Lane in Garner – two counts class D felony aggravated assault; two counts class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor violation of no-contact order; class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree; $25,000 bond.
Michael S. Garrison, 45, 100 block of East Forbes Drive in Bald Knob – class D felony aggravated assault; $2,500 bond.
Kyler Lee Grammer, 33, 100 block of Prospect Lane in Judsonia – class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member; habitual offender; $5,000 bond.
Clayton F. Meurer, 24, 200 block of South Holly Street in Beebe – class C felony theft by receiving between $5,000-$25,000; class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree damage between $1,000-$5,000; $6,000 bond.
Jake McCane Schmidt, 25, 300 block of North Elm Street in Bald Knob – class D felony battery in the second degree; four counts class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; class A misdemeanor resisting arrest; class A misdemeanor domestic battering in the third degree; class A misdemeanor violation of no-contact order; $20,000 bond.
Cody Allen Thompson, 30, 100 block of Tammy Lane in Beebe – class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class C felony maintaining a drug premises; class C felony theft by receiving valued $5,000-$25,000; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 14 grams of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $50,000 bond.
