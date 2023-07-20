The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Thursday, July 13
- Damien Ryan Kissinger, 31, 2600 block of Arkansas Highway 16 in Searcy — class D felony aggravated assault on a family/household member; class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree; $7,500 bond.
Filed Friday, July 14
- Donovan Lee Anderson, 25, 100 block of Jones Road in Beebe — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $2,500 bond.
- Tony David Betts, 63, 400 block of Old Kensett Road in Kensett — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
- Dwight Dewayne Branch, 40, 400 block of North Main Street in Brinkley — class C felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $7,000 bond.
- Rhakelle Rochem, 28, 9100 block of Byron Drive in Little Rock — class C felony criminal use of property or laundering criminal proceeds, class D felony breaking or entering; class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree damage between $1,000-$5,000; class D felony theft of property firearm value less than $2,500; class D felony theft of property credit/debit card; class D felony fraudulent use of a credit card/debit card between $1,000-$5,000; class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; habitual offender; $100,000 bond.
- Laura Elizabeth Butler, 32, 100 block of Lakeshore Drive in Searcy — class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; habitual offender; $15,000 bond.
- Shawn Lynn Cook, 47, 300 block of East Main Street in Green Forest — class D felony breaking and entering; class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; $10,000 bond.
- Devin Tate Duke, 18, 400 block of Sawmill Road in Searcy — class B felony forgery in the first degree; class C felony possession of a forgery device; $15,000 bond.
- Exa Allyce Duke, 47, 400 block of North Sawmill Road in Searcy — class C felony possession of a forgery device; class A misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree; $4,000 bond.
- Andreya Paige Fortune, 24, 600 block of Chapel Oaks Drive in McCrory — class Y felony aggravated robbery with accomplice; class C felony theft of property with accomplice value between $5,000-$25,000; $50,000 bond.
- Clayton Allen Glasco, 43, block of North Concord Road in Lonoke — class B felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $8,000 bond.
- Kevin Wayne Hale, 52, 1200 block of Missile Base Road in Judsonia — class C felony possession of 4 ounces to 25 pounds of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; class C felony use of a communication device; class C felony maintaining drug premises; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to manufacture marijuana; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony manufacture of 14 grams to 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; habitual offender; $20,000 bond.
- Carson Wayne Hamilton, 19, 200 block of Clearwater Road in Judsonia — two counts class B felony negligent homicide; unclassified misdemeanor driving while intoxicated first offense; classified misdemeanor reckless driving; $75,000 bond.
- Tommy L. Hutchinson, 40, 500 block of North Wilson Street in Sulpher Rock — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
- Haley Denise King, 19, 300 block of Central Avenue in Kensett — class C felony commercial burglary; class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree damage between $1,000-$5,000; $6,500 bond.
- Jonathan McKinley Lamb, 37, 1400 block of Panola Road in Lonoke — class B felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $8,000 bond.
- Jennifer Dawn Meisenbach, 40, 300 block of Chapelridge Drive in Cabot — class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class D felony possession of 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams pf a schedule II controlled substance, namely Hydrocodone; $20,000 bond.
- Adam Ray Smith, 39, 100 block of Hasting Road in Judsonia — class A felony criminal attempt to commit trafficking of a schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl; class C felony use of a communication device; $50,000 bond.
- Gary Wayne Spencer, 27, 1600 block of East Brummett Avenue in Searcy — class B felony battery in the first degree; $20,000 bond.
- Mark Edward Stambaugh, 45, 100 block of Oakview Meadows in Searcy — class C felony theft of leased/rented property; habitual offender; $10,000 bond.
- Lance Jason Thomas Sr., 54, 1500 block of Arkansas Highway 31 North in Beebe — class D felony failure to appear regarding an order to appear issued before revocation hearing for domestic battery third subsequent offense; $100,000 bond.
- Kelli Renee Williams, 34, 900 block of April Lane in Beebe — class D felony possession of firearm by certain persons; habitual offender; $3,500 bond.
- Will Winston Winters, 34, 100 block of Foster Circle in Judsonia — class D felony theft of property credit/debit card; class D felony fraudulent use of a credit card/debit card; habitual offender; $6,500 bond.
Tuesday, July 18
- Aaron Carrol Rolland, 53, block of Silverado Court in Cabot — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
- Tara Dawn Sanders, 36, 100 block of Circle Drive in Augusta — class A felony conspiracy to commit trafficking of a schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl; $100,000 bond.
- Todd Everett Seger, 53, 1600 block of West Center Ave. in Searcy — class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; habitual offender; $25,000 bond.
- Codie Douglas Teddy, 29, 100 block of Salem Church Road in Judsonia — class D felony possession of firearm by certain persons; $3,000 bond.
- Terry Lynn Trudell, 47, 100 block of Raines Road in Judsonia — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $7,500 bond.
- Patrick Stanley Winn, 52, 100 block of Vegas Lane in Beebe — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $6,000 bond.
