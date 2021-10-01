The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Monday, Sept. 27
Lindell Bailey Jr., 44, 400 block of East Wilbur D. Mills Avenue in Kensett – class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; habitual offender; $4,000 bond.
Tre Terrell Bradley, 27, block of East Sycamore Street in DeValls Bluff – class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $7,500 bond.
Angie Marie Brown, 43, 300 block of Jackson 7 in Bradford – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Megan Dominique Brown, 31, 800 block of Ash Street in Bald Knob – class D felony aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer; $4,000 bond.
Ernest John Lee Burton Jr., 41, 100 block of Bennett Street in Searcy – class D felony theft by receiving value between $1,000-$5,000; $3,500 bond.
Angela Gayle Downing, 50, block of Orville Road in Morrilton – class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to weigh/inject methamphetamine; $10,000 bond.
Tamara Himler Hipp, 42, 100 block of Deer Road in Rose Bud – class C felony domestic battery in the second degree; $5,000 bond.
Edward Lee Milam, 56, 200 block of East 2nd Street in McRae – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
William Zane Morris, 54, 1100 block of Second Street in Pangburn – class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class A felony possession of fentanyl, a schedule II controlled substance, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package fentanyl; $7,000 bond.
Harvey Clevlen Moudy, 38, 100 block of Overbeck Lane in Romance – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, hydrocodone; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $6,000 bond.
Ashly Christine Mullen, 29, 200 block of Highland Drive in Tumbling Shoals – class B felony furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $6,000 bond.
Jessica Marie Pratt, 33, 100 block of Boone Lane in Bald Knob – class B felony furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility; class C felony interference with court-ordered custody; class C felony interference with custody; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $15,000 bond.
Sarah Louise Scarborough, 38, 600 block of Lonestar Road in Rose Bud – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drug and firearms; class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $40,000 bond.
Sidney Maxlolien Selvidge, 21, 4400 block of Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia – class D felony aggravated cruelty to a dog, cat or equine first offense; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $10,000 bond.
Jason Aaron Siler, 45, 500 block of Arkansas Highway 124 in Pangburn – class Y felony aggravated residential burglary; two counts class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; class A misdemeanor resisting arrest; $75,000 bond.
Kimala Sue Surratt, 55, 1300 block of Thida Road in Bald Knob – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
Joseph Thomas Willis, 40, 1800 block of College Avenue in Conway – class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale/weigh methamphetamine; $20,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.