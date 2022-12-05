The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Earnest Doyle Nelson II, 53, 1000 block of Cedar Street in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $6,000 bond.
Jacqueline Nicole Ragan, 38, 7000 block of Arkansas Highway 14 East in Lead Hill – class C felony failure to appear for forgery in the second degree; $20,000 bond.
Veronica Gayle Richardson, 30, 100 block of Mitchell Lane in Searcy – class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree; $6,000 bond.
Narda Marrie Rivera, 52, 3500 block of Arkansas Highway 367 South in Searcy – three counts class B felony delivery of 2 to 28 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely Hydrocodone; $40,000 bond.
Amie Rena Shipman, 35, 3100 block of Arkansas Highway 5 in El Paso – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Diane Lynn Steele, 65, 400 block of Clark Avenue in Bald Knob – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; $20,000 bond.
Zachary Robert Surratt, 29, 100 block of Powder Fork Road in Bald Knob – class B felony furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely Clonazepam/Alprazolam; $20,000 bond.
Nicholas Ray Giovanni Adams, 21, 400 block of Old Russell Road in Bald Knob – class C felony failure to appear for possession of controlled substance, less than 2 grams of a methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $20,000 bond.
Elmer Carl Bacus, 45, 2400 block of Arkansas Highway 16 in Searcy – class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member; class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree with damage between $1,000-$5,000; $20,000 bond.
Jessica Caye Banks, 36, 1700 block of Pinon Lane in Jacksonville – class C felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, namely Fentanyl; $10,000 bond.
Carlee Ann Blue, 18, 2300 block of Arkansas Highway 267 South in Searcy – class C felony forgery in the second degree; class A misdemeanor theft by receiving value less than $1,000; $5,00 bond.
Shawn Lynn Cook Sr., 46, 2900 block of East Moore Avenue in Searcy – 20 counts class D felony breaking and entering; nine counts class D felony breaking and entering; five counts class D felony theft of property credit/debit card; two counts class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree; class A misdemeanor fraudulent use of credit/debit card; habitual offender; $40,000 bond.
James Bishop Davis, 62, 600 block of Oakley Lane in Jacksonville – class C felony fleeing in a vehicle causing danger; $6,000 bond.
Friday, Nov. 18
Quinton Demarcus Ellis, 33, 800 block of South 5th Street in Augusta – class B felony possession of a prohibited article into a correctional facility; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $10,000 bond.
Henry Dean Bressie, 60, block of Arkansas Highway 367 South in Searcy – three counts class B felony sexual assault in the second degree; $350,000 bond.
Jacob Edward Hamilton, 30, 700 block of North Thompson Street in Springdale – class Y felony rape; habitual offender; $400,000 bond.
Monday, Nov. 21
Joshua Lee Moncrief, 36, 3300 block of West Justice Road in Cabot – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; habitual offender; $3,000 bond.
Kyle Wayne West, 30, block of Lone Pine Road North in Greers Ferry – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Rickey Gene Greer, 59, 100 block of Bostic Road in Searcy – class D felony aggravated assault; unclassified misdemeanor cruelty to animals; $7,500 bond.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Jonathan Hugh Bowers, 39, 100 block of Buck Glade Road in Beebe – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $4,000 bond.
Willie Randy Clark, 55, 600 block of South Peters Street in Searcy – class Y felony criminal attempt to commit capital murder; class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; habitual offender; $450,000 bond.
