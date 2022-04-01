The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Monday, March 21
Joshua James Marshall, 26, 4200 block of Arkansas Highway 13 in McRae – class D felony breaking and entering; class D felony theft of property credit/debit card; class A misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit/debit card less than $1,000; class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; $10,000 bond.
Toby Lynn Melton, 40, 6100 block of U.S. Highway 67 North in Newport – class D felony possession of firearm by certain persons; habitual offender; $5,000 bond.
Kavin Ray New, 47, 9000 block of Baron Lane in Little Rock – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
Santana Jade Newman, 26, 800 block of North Pine Street in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Cody Lynn Noble, 30, 500 block of Cooper Drive in Kensett – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; habitual offender; $7,500 bond.
Stephanie Nadine Pedigo, 28, 100 block of Searcy Street in Higginson – class B felony residential burglary; class D felony criminal mischief first degree; $7,500 bond.
Trey Lee Price, 31, 400 block of South Main Street in Beebe – class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot; $4,000 bond.
Kelly Leandran Scoggins, 28, 13000 block of Fortson Road in Jacksonville – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; class B misdemeanor criminal attempt to commit theft of property less than $1,000; $3,500 bond.
Nikka Nacole Slatton, 30, 1500 block of West 17th Avenue in Pine Bluff – class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; two counts class A misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor; $5,000 bond.
Chance William Slaughter, 41, 1000 block of Bittercress Drive in North Little Rock – class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class D felony theft of property firearm value less than $2,500; $10,000 bond.
Jason Ea Williams, 53, block of Novacaine Drive in Heber Springs – class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; $5,000 bond.
Shikeem D. Wynne, 23, 1100 block of West Academy Avenue in Searcy _ class Y felony rape; class C felony interference with child custody; $250,000 bond.
Howard Lee Yarbrough, 30, 400 block of Meadow Lake Circle in Searcy – class D felony failure to stop after accident with injury or death; $5,000 bond.
Derek Sean Young, 32, 600 block of Cedar Corner Road in Judsonia – class D felony theft by receiving credit/debit card; class D felony fraudulent use of a credit card/debit card; habitual offender; $10,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.