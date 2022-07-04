The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Wednesday, June 15
Elizabeth Katherine Malone, 25, 300 block of Torrence Street in Pangburn – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely Alprazolam, class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $6,500 bond.
Isaac Gregory Mason, 21, 100 block of Club House Road in Bald Knob – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class C felony possession of 4 ounces to 25 pounds of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $40,000 bond.
Darin Wayne Masterson, 53, 100 block of C Ridge Drive in Greenbrier – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Anthony Aldentrahern Miller, 19, 1200 block of Main Street in Garner – two counts class D felony breaking and entering with accomplice; class D felony theft of property with accomplice; $10,000 bond.
Tiffany Kay Miller, 32, 400 block of Fish Hatchery Road in Lonoke – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor hindering apprehension; $5,000 bond.
Joshua Lee Moncrief, 36, 3300 block of West Justice Road in Cabot – class C felony theft by receiving value between $5,000-$25,000; class D felony theft by receiving value between $1,000-$5,000; class A misdemeanor theft by receiving less than $1,000; $20,000 bond.
Joshua Paul Nelson, 34, 100 block of Stanford Road in Drasco – class D felony theft by receiving; $10,000 bond.
Page Michele Noggle, 29, 1500 block of West Center Avenue in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely Alprazolam; $3,500 bond.
Britney Marie Putt, 22, 600 block of Seaton Road in Austin – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $10,000 bond.
Joshua Wayne Sanders, 30, 2000 block of Oak Street in Des Arc – class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to store/conceal methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely Clonazepam; $20,000 bond.
Jennifer R. Stevens, 48, 200 block of West Market Avenue in Searcy – class A felony possession of fentanyl with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony maintaining drug premises in drug-free zone; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 14 grams of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; $75,000 bond.
Roidriggeuss Chalrez Stevenson, 23, 600 block of Chesapeake Drive in Searcy – class D felony theft by receiving firearm value less than $2,500; $3,500 bond.
Justin Lee Story, 38, 500 block of Arkansas Highway 367 North in Judsonia – class B felony forgery in the first degree; class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; $17,000 bond.
Maxee Lennette Taylor, 26, 2400 block of McConnell Circle in White Hall – two counts class B felony terroristic act; three counts class D felony aggravated assault; class A misdemeanor fleeing (vehicle); class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree with damage less than $1,000; $40,000 bond.
Cortez Thomas, 43, of Little Rock – class C felony possession of 2-10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
Ronald Wayne Thomas Jr., 30, 600 block of North Hickory Street in North Little Rock – two counts class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; $6,000 bond.
James Douglas Timberlake, 27, 600 block of West Vine Avenue in Searcy – class B felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class D felony possession of 14 grams to 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to delver; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; $60,000 bond.
Tristian Delane Tims, 25, White County Detention Center in Searcy – two counts class D felony sexual assault in the fourth degree; $250,000 bond.
Marissa Suzanne Ward, 23, 100 block of Birchwood Circle in Cabot – class B felony possession of 10-200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $17,000 bond.
Christopher Jamal Wickliff, 29, 700 block of East Young Street in Dayton, Texas – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class B felony possession of 2 to 28 grams of a schedule I controlled substance, namely Ecstasy, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of 2 to 28 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely kratom, with purpose to deliver; $20,000 bond.
James Paul Wilson, 58, 100 block of Cindy Lane in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $6,500 bond.
Stephen Chad Yielding, 30, 300 block of Willie Brown Road in Judsonia – class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; $5,000 bond.
Danah Lynette Kraemer, 40, Bailey Street in Jacksonville – class D felony non-financial identity fraud; class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree damage less than $1,000; $25,000 bond.
Jessie Eloy Balderas, 38, 900 block of West Race Street in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $4,000 bond.
Charles Ash Berry, 24, 300 block of Second Street in Kensett – class D felony criminal mischief in the second degree; $3,500 bond.
Michelle Renee Cisneros, 27, 300 block of Jennifer Street in Kensett – class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
Casey Murrell Cunningham Jr., 30, 5400 block McClellan Drive in Little Rock – class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; $4,500 bond.
Scott Wayne Floyd, 54, 200 block of Newman Road in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Karrie Sue Gaines, 26, of Searcy – class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $5,000 bond.
Taylor Andrews Goodson, 28, 2000 block of Forbus Road in Lonoke – class C felony fleeing in a vehicle causing danger; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot; $6,500 bond.
Jimmy Lee Greenawalt, 43, 1000 block of Green Street in Morrilton – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class C felony possession of 4 ounces to 25 pounds of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package marijuana; class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $30,000 bond.
Justin Anthony James, 28, 100 block of Shirley Lane in Pangburn – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $10,000 bond.
Antonio Torrey Johnson, 45, block of Loggin Lane in Conway – class B felony furnishing prohibited articles; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a controlled substance, namely cocaine; $20,000 bond.
Nathaniel Joseph Kasper-Little, 28, 100 block of Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy – class D felony theft of property credit/debit card; class A misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; $4,500 bond.
Marcel Thomas King, 52, 100 block of Fairview Road in Searcy – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $30,000 bond.
Kasandra Jane Lancaster, 33, 200 block of South Washburn Road in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Deborah Kay Lindsey, 43, 100 block of Skyhawk Drive in McRae – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $4,000 bond.
Donald David Lucas, 31, 400 block of East Booth Road in Searcy – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams if a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; two counts class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree; $10,000 bond.
Filed Monday, June 27
Jeremy Adam Burdess, 39, 1100 block of North Main Street in Beebe – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; habitual offender; $10,000 bond.
Tammie K. Clements, 60, 200 block of Denny Street in Judsonia – class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree.
Brian James Cox, 29, 400 block of Second Street in Pangburn – class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class A felony possession of 28 to 200 grams of a schedule II, fentanyl, with purpose to deliver; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to weigh methamphetamine; class D felony possession of 14 grams to 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; $75,000 bond.
Melvin Paul Crowe, 19, 100 block of Illa Lane in Judsonia – class A felony criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree with accomplice; $1,000,000 bond.
Timothy Loyd Dry, 31, 400 block of Stringham Road in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
Joni Deloris Foster, 31, block of Lakeside Drive in Ward – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Hunter Lee Henson, 28, 100 block of Ramsey Landing in Pangburn – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class C felony theft by receiving value between $5,000-$25,000; class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $65,000 bond.
Cody Ray King, 26, 800 block of North Pine Street in Searcy – class B felony internet stalking of a child with accomplice; $35,000 bond.
George Allen King Jr., 52, 800 block of North Pine Street in Searcy – class B felony internet stalking of a child with accomplice; $50,000 bond.
Donald Lee Long, 48, 800 block of Green Meadow Drive in Beebe – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; $6,500 bond.
Van Darren Lovercheck, 43, block of Goff Drive in Beebe – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Quentin Reed Lowery Jr., 20, 1600 block of Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia – class C felony domestic battery in the second degree; $50,000 bond.
Corchez Markis Mason, 26, 1100 block of East Race Avenue in Searcy – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule I controlled substance, namely Ecstasy, with purpose to deliver; class C felony possession of 4 ounces to 25 pounds of a schedule VI controlled substance namely marijuana with purpose to deliver; class C felony false imprisonment in the first degree; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package marijuana; class D felony aggravated assault on a family/household member; class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communication; $50,000 bond.
Michael Tyler Nuzum, 29, 1600 block of West Landell Street in Beebe – class D felony criminal attempt to commit escape in the third degree; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $75,000 bond.
Jennifer Taylor, 57, 300 block of Humes Road in Bald Knob – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Deonna Arlene Tharp, 39, 500 block of Foster Chapel Road in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule I controlled substance, namely psilocybin mushrooms; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely Oxycodone; $3,500 bond.
Shawn Ray Tucker, 50, 700 block of Main Street on Conway – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.