The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Monday, July 31
- Jason Ross Allen, 43, 100 block of Pierce Drive in Beebe — two counts class D felony aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer; $15,000 bond.
- Adrian Ambrosio, 38, block of Regina Circle in Little Rock — class C felony failure to appear for theft by receiving and criminal mischief in the first degree; $25,000 bond.
- James Corter, 41, block of Barn House Lane in Judsonia — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $7,500 bond.
- Kristopher Adam Deaton, 45, 200 block of Primrose Lane in Judsonia — class B felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine with purpose to deliver; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; $5,000 bond.
- David Gene Driver Jr., 31, 600 block of West Woodruff Street in Searcy - class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class B felony maintaining drug premises in a drug-free zone; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class B felony possession of firearm by certain persons; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $100,000 bond.
- Joshua Andrew Gordon, 33, block of Royal Road in Higden — class B felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale methamphetamine; $40,000 bond.
- Patrick William Hammel, 30, 100 block of North Hill Drive in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Marcus Damon Holland, 43, 2400 block of Jackson 2 in Bradford — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine; $10,000 bond.
- Rodney H. Johnson, 49, 2800 block of Highway 298 in Jessieville — class C felony failure to appear for theft of property; $50,000 bond.
- Woodrow Nix Jr., 44, 300 block of Jennifer Street in Kensett — class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor harassment; $25,000 bond.
- Dylan Dwayne Pratt, 30, 400 block of East Booth Road in Searcy — class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member; class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree; class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communication; $10,000 bond.
- Robert Lee Rouse, 45, 300 block of Wildcat Loop in Searcy — class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely oxycodone, with purpose to deliver; class C felony fleeing in vehicle causing danger; class D felony possession of less than 80 DU of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely Xanax, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to weigh methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $30,000 bond.
- Matthew D. Rowe, 45, 600 block of West Woodruff Avenue in Searcy — class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class B felony possession of firearm by certain persons; class B felony maintaining drug premises in a drug-free Zone; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $150,000 bond.
- James Lynn Seamans, 61, 100 block of White Wolf Trail in Searcy — class C felony failure to appear for possession of controlled substance methamphetamine; $75,000 bond.
- Anthony Dewayne Smith, 36, 200 block of Denny Street in Judsonia — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $7,500 bond.
- Laci Dawn Taylor, 31, 42600 block of Blackjack Road in Ward — class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; habitual offender; $20,000 bond.
- Ernesto Trevino, 38, 700 block of Barber Street in Newark — class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale/weight methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $35,000 bond.
- Kenneth Hadley Whiting, 50, 100 block of Edwards Road in Judsonia — class C felony maintaining a drug premises; class C felony use of a communication device; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject, inhale; $15,000 bond.
- Tracy Michelle Williams, 50, 500 block of 16th Section Road in McRae — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Brandon Theodore Wilson, 34, 200 block of Stringham Road in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Filed Monday, Aug. 14
- Matthew Taylor Bridges, 31, 2600 block of Oak Meadow Place in Searcy — class B felony conspiracy to deliver 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl; $85,000 bond; and class A felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to weigh fentanyl; $50,000 bond.
- Tera Brant Davison, 33, 600 block of Chapel Oaks Drive in McCrory — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Edward Lewis Driver, 58, 200 block of Raymond Circle in McCrory — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor obstructing governmental operations; $10,000 bond.
- Cynthia Dawn Gonzales, 29, 100 block of Apache Street in Searcy — seven counts class D felony breaking and entering; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $15,000 bond.
- Ashlee Lanae Richardson, 28, 2100 block of West Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy — class A felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl, with purpose to deliver; $100,000 bond.
- Wilson Vasquez, 18, 2300 block of West Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy — class A felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl, with purpose to deliver; $100,000 bond.
