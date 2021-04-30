The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Monday, April 26
Anthony Neil Archibald, 43, 500 block of North Pear Street in Searcy – class B felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; $15,000 bond.
Nathan Thomas Bell, 32, 7800 block of Arkansas Highway 367 North in Bradford – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Jesse James Billings, 43, 300 block of Bailey Street in Griffithville – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
Atiba Marque Brooks, 34, 200 block of Garfield Street in Newport – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule I controlled substance, namely Ecstasy; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely Fentanyl; class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely Xanax; $30,000 bond.
Samuel Chad Carter, 30, 200 block of Orion Street in Beebe – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Stuart William Cavender, 55, 200 block of Blakley Lane in Beebe – class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $4,000 bond.
Megan Elizabeth Caviness, 21, 2300 block of Peyton Street in Ward – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $4,000 bond.
Timothy Jay Chapman, 47, 400 block of Tweedy Road in McRae – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Devin Scott Dombroski, 28, 1200 block of Sunset Circle in Cabot – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Damen Dempsey Hickman, 22, 600 block of U.S. Highway 167 North in Bald Knob – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Julie Kay Ingersoll, 35, 1000 block of Missile Base Road in Judsonia – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Timothy Michael Scott Johnson, 42, 600 block of Oakley Lane in Jacksonville – class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class B felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class C felony theft by receiving between $5,000-$25,000; $7,000 bond.
Gary Wayne Kempson, 53, 9400 block of Arkansas Highway 13 in Judsonia – class D felony battery in the second degree; $20,000 bond.]
Jesse Andrew Kenner, 26, 100 block of Daughtery Drive in Judsonia – class C felony domestic battery in the second degree; $7,500 bond.
Jody Lynn King, 42, 100 block of Fox Street in Beebe – class Y felony trafficking more than 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, heroin/fentanyl; class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $25,000 bond.
Jeremiah Daniel Gay, 23, 700 block of West Vinity Road in McRae – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Kendall Brook Finney, 25, 100 block of Daughtery Drive in Judsonia – class D felony battery in the second degree; $5,000 bond.
Tuesday, April 27
Samuel B. McCain, 59, 100 block of Brown Lane in Beebe – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $7,000 bond.
Ryan Joshua VInyard, 21, block of Park Road in Heber Springs – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale methamphetamine; $7,500 bond.
Brian Allen Waggle, 30, 1100 block of Arkansas Highway 367 North in Judsonia – class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Donna Jo Walls, 51, 500 block of Wells Road in Bald Knob – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to store methamphetamine; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; $4,000 bond.
Michael L. Williams Jr., 40, 300 block of South Lucy Street in Searcy – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class C felony criminal attempt to commit residential burglary; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule I controlled substance, namely Ecstasy; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; class A misdemeanor resisting arrest; class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot; habitual offender; $25,000 bond.
James M. Starnes, 45, 800 block of Green Acres Drive in Beebe – class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Stephanie Renae Stuart, 48, 100 block of Kell Drive in Beebe – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Luke Daniel Sugg, 25, 100 block of Fieldstone Drive in Judsonia – class C felony failure to comply with Registration and Reporting Requirement; $10,000 bond.
Tyler Johnson Moore, 31, block of Pangburn Road in Heber Springs – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Ginger Michelle Mount, 41, 600 block of North Depot Main Lane in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Travis Lee Mullins, 41, 14700 block of Marche Road in North Little Rock – class B felony possession of 10 grams to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to store/conceal methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $6,000 bond.
Tommy Floyd Payne, 58, 100 block of Buck Glade Road in Beebe – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $4,000 bond.
Laura Beth Pritchard, 41, 2200 block of Cross Drive in Newport – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Vanessa Deann Querry, 34, 1200 block of West Vine Avenue in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Columbus Carol Robinson III, 34, 1000 block of Lacey Drive in Newport – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class D felony possession of a defaced firearm; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; habitual offender; $50,000 bond.
Steve William Robinson, 24, 100 block of South West Street in Letona – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class D felony possession of 14 grams to 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package marijuana; $20,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.