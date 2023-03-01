The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Friday, Feb. 17
- Trenton Jovonmarkez Austin, 25, 300 block of Marhall Road in Jacksonville — class C felony theft of property $5,000-$25,000; four counts class D felony breaking or entering; habitual offender; $20,000 bond.
Filed Saturday, Feb. 18
- Brianna Marie Barnes, 39, 800 block of Mountain Pine Road in Hot Springs — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
- James Willie Brasher, 39, 100 block of Tammy Lane in Beebe — two counts class D felony aggravated assault; $10,000 bond.
- Koree Lynn Burns, 23, 100 block of Oakside Drive in Bald Knob — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule III controlled substance, namely Naloxone; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely Clonazepam; $4,500 bond.
- Shawn Ellis Duncan, 42, 2200 block of John Ashley Drive in North Little Rock — class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; habitual offender; $10,000 bond.
- Regina Ann Elliot-Stokes, 50, 400 block of Foster Chapel Road in Searcy — class D felony breaking and entering; class B misdemeanor criminal mischief in the second degree; class B misdemeanor criminal trespass (occupiable structure); $6,500 bond.
- Thailor Donald Greeley, 39, block of Pheasant Kreek in Vilonia — class C felony failure to appear for simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons, theft by receiving and possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; no bond.
- Kelly Lane Griffin, 59, block of Eastland Country Cove in Ward — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance. namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $6,500 bond.
- Ricky Lee Gwilliams, 49, 2800 block of South Izard Street in Little Rock — class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; habitual offender; $10,000 bond.
- Marcus Montrele Henderson, 45, 3600 block of Royal Wood Drive in Memphis — class B felony furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $20,000 bond.
- Jimmy Dale Looney Jr., 44, 900 block of Cherry Street in Kensett — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
- Brandy R. Massey, 42, 200 block of Joy Drive in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely Focalin; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; $6,500 bond.
- Cheyenne Dezeray Newcomb, 21, 200 block of South Main Street in Beebe — class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member; class A misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree; $3,000 bond.
- Brittany Florine Newland, 34, 200 block of Denny Street in Judsonia — class B felony furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $30,000 bond.
- Phillip Gregory Parlin, 21, 300 block of Garland Avenue in Hot Springs — class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member; $10,000 bond.
- Michael Anthony Pruitt, 37, 3600 block of Arkansas Highway 367 South in Searcy — class C felony false imprisonment in the first degree; class C felony fleeing in a vehicle causing danger; class C felony domestic battery in the second degree; enhanced penalties for offenses committed in presence of a child; habitual offender; $35,000 bond.
- Charles Delmar Sexton, 53, 900 block of Mount Pisgah Road in Searcy — class C felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $15,000 bond.
- Cortez Benard Thomas, 44, 8700 block of I-30 in Little Rock — class C felony failure to appear for possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $50,000 bond.
- Leola Lauren Nicole Urassa, 24, 100 block of Mahoney Drive in Beebe — class D felony domestic battery in the second degree; class D felony aggravated assault; class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree; $20,000 bond.
- Danny Joe Wilhite, 51, 100 block of Russell Lane in Beebe — two counts class D felony aggravated assault; class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree damage between $1,000-$5,000; $20,000 bond.
- Larry Wayne Wise Jr., 52, 700 block of El Paso Road in El Paso — class B felony criminal attempt to commit murder in the second degree; class B felony domestic battery in the first degree; class B felony possession of firearm by certain persons; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; unclassified misdemeanor driving while intoxicated; $65,000 bond.
- Kenna Michelle Yancy, 27, 100 block of Wells Fargo Trail in Jacksonville — class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000; four counts class D felony breaking or entering; $20,000 bond.
Filed Monday, Feb. 27
- Destiny A. Adams-Fletcher, 31, 100 block of Samuel Lane in EL Paso — three counts class D felony battery on the second degree; three counts class A misdemeanor unlawful dog attack; enhanced penalties for offenses committed in the presence of a child; $25,000 bond.
- Tiffany Sheree Busby-Hopson, 37, 3100 block of Tiffany Court in Kingsport, Tenn. — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
- Nathan Jaziel Covarrubias, 20, 100 block of Lake Shore Drive in Searcy — class B felony sexual assault in the second degree; $75,000 bond.
- Ashley Dawn Frank-Walls, 34, 5700 block of Bayou Meta Loop in Cabot — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Chesston Earl George, 29, 100 block of Arkansas Highway 258 in Judsonia — two counts class C felony violation of the Sex and Child Offender Registration Act; habitual offender; $20,000 bond.
- Cody Alan Long, 29, 100 block of Tamarack Court in Beebe — class C felony domestic battery in the second degree; $20,000 bond.
- Kelsey Dawn Miller, 29, 400 block of Meadowlake Circle in Searcy — class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class A felony possession of more than 160 DU of a schedule I controlled substance, namely MDMA/ecstasy, with purpose to deliver; class A felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl with purpose to deliver; class B felony maintaining drug premises in drug-free zone; class C felony use of a communication facility; three counts class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree; $150,000 bond.
- James Lee Quattlebaum, 22, 200 block of Romance Road in Romance — three counts class Y felony rape; four counts class D felony sexual assault in the second degree; three counts class D felony sexual assault in the second degree; two counts class A misdemeanor sexually grooming a child; $500,000 bond.
- Joseph Alan Rice, 48, 1400 block of North Apple Street in Beebe — class B felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class C felony possession of 4 ounces to 25 pounds of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $20,000 bond.
- Savanah Ray Schwab, 38, 100 block of Sidon Road in Rose Bud — class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member; class A misdemeanor battery in the third degree; habitual offender; $35,000 bond.
- Tessa Mamiesioux Selvidge, 21, 4400 block of Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $7,500 bond.
- Zachariah Kenneth Stephens, 20, block of Tina Circle — class D felony unlawful acts between $1,000-$5,000; $5,000 bond.
- Shawn Allen Stipes, 30, 400 block of Locust Street in Judsonia — class Y felony rape; $250,000 bond.
- Justin Lawrence Tillman, 25, 2000 block of Quality Drive in Searcy — class B felony residential burglary; class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree; $35,000 bond.
- Thurman R. Gibson, 41, block of Foster Chapel Road in Searcy — class Y felony criminal attempt to commit capital murder; class A felony arson; class D felony battery in the second degree; class D felony terroristic threatening; $150,000 bond.
- Marcie Marie Shinnall, 36, 100 block of Amber Lane in McRae — class C felony domestic battery in the second degree; class B misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a minor in the third degree; class C misdemeanor third-degree assault on family or household member; $15,000 bond.
