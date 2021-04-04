The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Friday, March 26
Justin Curtis Atkins, 32, 800 block of Francis Street in Carlisle – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule III controlled substance, namely buprenorphine; $4,500 bond.
Cody Allen Benge, 28, 500 block of Rhode Island in Beebe – class D felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Karen Capps, 55, 200 block of Gravel Hill Road in Romance – class B felony residential burglary; class D felony theft of property value more than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $6,000 bond.
Rickey Wayne Capps, 62, 200 block of Gravel Hill Road in Romance – class B felony residential burglary; class D felony theft of property value more than $1,000 but less than $5,000; class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $7,000 bond.
Giles Christopher Copeland, 26, 1300 block of U.S. Highway 64 North in Beebe – class D felony breaking and entering; two counts class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree; $3,500 bond.
Hailey Morgan Eichholtz, 23, 900 block of Richsmith Lane No. 1306 in Searcy – class C felony domestic battering in the second degree; $10,000 bond.
Rondal C. Hall, 38, 100 block of Reid Road in Rose Bud – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $10,000 bond.
Todd Hill, 54, 2100 block of West Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely cocaine, with purpose to deliver; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely amphetamine/dextroamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class C felony use of a communication device; class D felony possession of less than 200 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely clonazepam/alprazolam, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 14 grams of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $125,000 bond and class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely cocaine, with purpose to deliver; class C felony possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule III controlled substance, namely suboxone, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of less than 200 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely alprazolam/clonazepam, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely Oxycodone; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely amphetamine/dextroamphetamine; $75,000 bond.
William Richard Jones, 26, 8900 block of West Loop S71 in Henderson, Texas – class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class D felony theft by receiving-firearm value less than $2,500; $5,000 bond.
Jesse Thomas King, 24, 600 block of Green Acres Street in Beebe – two counts class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $6,000 bond.
Matthew James Langdale, 53, 600 block of South Pecan Street in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $4,000 bond.
Derrick Eli Langley, 37, 2800 block of Country Club Road in Searcy – class D felony fleeing; $3,000 bond.
Patricia A. Mullins, 38, 100 block of East Fox Street in Beebe – class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule I controlled substance, namely psilocybin mushrooms, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale methamphetamine; enhancement for proximity to certain facilities; $15,000 bond.
Marcus L. Offord, 35, 300 block of North Apple Street in Beebe – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Ross B. Perry, 24, 1300 block of West Academy Avenue in Searcy – class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $3,000 bond.
Dustin Wilson Richey, 33, block of Tyler Road in Wilburn – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $4,000 bond.
Shelby Dell Smith, 30, 700 block of West Park Avenue in Searcy – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class C felony possession of a counterfeit substance purported to be a schedule II controlled substance, namely Hydrocodone, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; class D felony possession of a defaced firearm; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule II controlled substance, namely marijuana; $50,000 bond.
Allie Miranda Walls, 30, 400 block of Denson Street in Bradford – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Jared Wayne White, 28, 800 block of West Myrtle Street in Cabot – class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
