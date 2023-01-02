The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022
Jennifer Elizabeth Adams, 36, block of Main Street in Griffithville – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $2,500 bond.
Heather Marie Ballard, 39, 1200 block of North Street in Kensett – class C felony forgery in the second degree; class misdemeanor theft by receiving in the second degree; $10,000 bond.
Dwight D. Branch, 40, 400 block of North Main Street in Brinkley – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; habitual offender; $7,500 bond.
Jonathan Charles Chairse, 32, 100 block of Providence Road in Judsonia – class D felony possession of firearm by certain persons; $10,000 bond.
Brittani Dawn Flores, 35, 500 block of Birch Street in Searcy – class B felony residential burglary; class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; $20,000 bond.
George Edward Fulton, 48, 1400 block of Missile Base Road in Judsonia – class C felony violation of the Sex and Child Offender Registration Act; habitual offender; $15,000 bond.
Sierra Faye Hixon, 24, 200 block of Western Hills Drive in Searcy – class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree damage between $1,000-$5,000; class A misdemeanor possession of instrument of crime; $10,000 bond.
Megan Linette Hubbard, 25, 200 block of Jefferson Street in Judsonia – class B felony residential burglary; class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; $20,000 bond.
Daniel Alan Jackson, 39, 500 block of Kentucky Valley Road in Romance – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $6,500 bond.
Chase Douglas Langston, 22, 900 block of Greenwood Avenue in Searcy – class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; class D felony criminal mischief first degree damage between $1,000-$5,000; class A misdemeanor possession of instrument of crime; $10,000 bond.
Haven Michelle Massanelli, 38, 300 block of West College Avenue in Jonesboro – class B felony possession of prohibited articles into a correctional facility; class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely hydrocodone; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely clonazepam; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $30,000 bond.
Jason Ray Mathis, 36, 10300 block of BW Centennial Road in Cabot – two counts class D felony battery in the second degree; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree damage less than $1,000; class A misdemeanor resisting arrest; $15,000 bond.
David Edward Milliken Jr., 32, 100 block of Jennifer Street in Kensett – three counts class C felony forgery in the second degree; class C felony theft by receiving value between $5,000-$25,000; habitual offender; $20,000 bond.
Ashley Marie Quattlebaum, 35, 200 block of Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia – class B felony residential burglary; class D felony non-financial identity fraud; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; class A misdemeanor fleeing on foot; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; class A misdemeanor resisting arrest; $25,000 bond.
Joshua Windel Robinson, 43, 2600 block of Arkansas Highway 16 in Searcy – class C felony violation of Sex and Child Offender Registration Act; habitual offender; $15,000 bond.
Victoria Lee Ross, 31, 700 block of East Market Avenue in Searcy _ class B felony residential burglary; class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; $20,000 bond.
Dustin Allen Skelton, 35, 100 block of Bull Creek Cove in Beebe – class D felony aggravated assault; class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree damage between $1,000-$5,000; $5,000 bond.
Knotley O. Stain Jr., 70, 100 block of Russell Lane in Beebe – class C felony domestic battery in the second degree; $1,000 bond.
Teri Renee Tittle, 37, 3300 block of Monans Rill Cove in Hennando, Miss. – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Jim Franklin Vent, 43, 300 block of Campground Road in Beebe – class B felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; habitual offender; $15,000 bond.
David Bryan Weeden, 56, 300 block of Pete Hall Road in Searcy – class C felony domestic battery in the second degree; $15,000 bond.
Filed Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
Guido Anthony Libetti, 49, 100 block of Springhill Road in Romance – class C felony failure to appear on store methamphetamine; $10,000 bond.
Shon Edward Mohr, 41, 200 block of Woodlawn Road in Judsonia – class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree damage between $1,000-$5,000; class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; habitual offender; $4,500 bond.
Filed Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
Donald Dwayne Kirkland Jr., 41, 7600 block of Dan Thomas Road in Little Rock – class Y felony aggravated robbery; class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony kidnapping; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely cocaine, with purpose to deliver; class D felony aggravated assault; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communications; $400,000 bond.
