The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Friday, April 29
Kendal Scott Baker, 44, 100 block of East Cross Street in Kensett – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $7,500 bond.
Cody Ray Cullum, 28, 100 block of Phillips Road in Bald Knob – class B felony residential burglary; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot; $25,000 bond.
Kalee C. Griggs, 19, 200 block of Gravel Hill Road in Romance – class D felony battery in the second degree; $5,000 bond.
Joshua Lamar Haynes, 42, 100 block of Ashley Drive in Newport – class Y felony trafficking of over 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A felony possession of more than 160 DU of a schedule II controlled substance, namely Oxycodone with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely cocaine, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale/weigh methamphetamine; $150,000 bond.
Van Allen Hodge Jr., 33, 1500 block of West Park Avenue in Searcy – class C felony destruction or removal of cemetery or grave marker, class A misdemeanor criminal mischief; class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot; class C misdemeanor public intoxication; $7,500 bond.
Calvin Lee Hodges, 48, 1100 block of Country Oaks Road in Searcy – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely Oxycodone; $20,000 bond.
Scott Alexander Martin, 23, 1100 block of West Academy Avenue in Searcy – class D felony aggravated assault; class D felony battery in the second degree; class A misdemeanor resisting arrest; $7,500 bond.
Bronson Darrion Mathis, 45, 100 block of Jones Loop in El Paso – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $10,000 bond.
Joseph Trenton Phillips, 24, 300 block of North Pool Street in Austin – class D felony breaking and entering; $4,000 bond.
Matthew D. Rowe, 43, 1700 block of East Market Avenue in Searcy – class B felony furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility; class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $15,000 bond.
Kassie Michelle Sapp, 38, 100 block of Horseshoe Lake Road in Bald Knob – class B felony residential burglary; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; $25,000 bond.
Randall Alexander Scruggs, 36, 700 block of Central Street in Kensett – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class C felony fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, death or serious injury; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony aggravated assault; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot; $200,000 bond.
David Russell Spears, 68, block of Eastland Country Cove in Ward – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; habitual offender; $4,500 bond.
Joseph Benard Splunge III, 26, 100 block of Vine Street in Kensett – class C felony fleeing in vehicle causing danger; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $10,000 bond.
Kimberly Marie Weir-Birdsong, 37, 800 block of Bowen Road in Lonoke – class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; habitual offender; $4,500 bond.
Travis S. Williams, 40, 108400 block of Eggleston Avenue in Chicago, Ill. – class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $10,000 bond.
Filed Wednesday, May 18
Nathaniel Garrett Foster, 21, 700 block of Valley Drive in Jonesboro – three counts class Y felony rape; three counts class B felony sexual assault in the second degree; $250,000 bond.
Ned Williams III, 35, 300 block of Fuller Road in Bald Knob – class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; class A misdemeanor harassing communications; $15,000 bond.
