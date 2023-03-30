The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Tuesday, March 28
- Angela Jeanette Jones, 59, 2000 block of Quality Drive in Searcy — class D felony theft by receiving value between $1,000-$5,000; $3,000 bond.
- Billy Joe Lamb, 38, 6100 block of Arkansas Highway 319 W. in Austin — class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; habitual offender; $25,000 bond.
- Danny Gene Long, 60, 100 block of Davey Lane in Searcy — class D felony tampering with physical evidence; $3,500 bond.
- Hayden Ryan Lowry, 28, 100 block of Jackie Drive in Hensley — class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; $3,500 bond.
- Jamie Denise McAnnally, 28, block of Cutoff Road in Searcy — class C felony criminal mischief in the first degree damage between $5,000-$25,000; class A misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident with property damage less than $10,000; unclassified misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with accident; $5,000 bond.
- Weston Hoyt McNeil, 32, 300 block of Hubert Williams Road in Judsonia — class D felony failure to appear regarding an order to appear issued before revocation hearing for possession of a controlled substance, less than 2 grams of methamphetamine; $25,000 bond
- Tyler Blayne McNicol, 19, 5000 block of Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Bradford — class D felony theft of property postal package; habitual offender; $3,500 bond.
- David Lee Miller, 43, 100 block of Lynn Street in McRae — class C felony failure to appear regarding possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine and possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $25,000 bond.
- Anthony Don Nail, 34, 900 block of Jerry Street North in Wynne — class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $50,000 bond.
- Memphis Gregory Noles, 20, 500 block of Hurricane Lake Road in Bald Knob — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
- Jeremiah Chad Owens, 32, 100 block of South Lemon Street in Beebe — class D felony aggravated assault on a family or household member; $15,000 bond.
- Beverly Pannell, 58, 1700 block of Arkansas Highway 15 North in Lonoke — unclassified felony driving while intoxicated fourth subsequent offense; unclassified misdemeanor driving while on a suspended drivers license; $10,000 bond.
- Angelia C. Robertson, 51, 100 block of Farmer Lane in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $6,500 bond.
- Todd Everett Seger, 52, 100 block of Gillam Road in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class C felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $7,000 bond.
- Daniel Carlton Selby, 29, block of Westerstone Drive in Searcy — class C felony rape; $100,000 bond.
- Shane Allen Spencer, 44, 1200 block of Judson Avenue in Judsonia — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $6,500 bond.
- Daniel W. Stipes, 41, 1200 block of South Main Street in Bald Knob — class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $4,000 bond.
- Jason Dean Teeter, 41, 1100 block of Varnell Street in Judsonia — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $4,000 bond.
- Cortez Benard Thomas, 44, 100 block of Creek Drive in Pangburn — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; habitual offender; $15,000 bond.
- Michael K. Thomason, 41, 100 block of Fieldcrest Drive in Searcy — class C felony maintaining drug premises; $15,000 bond.
- Leslie Nicole Ward, 39, 700 block of East Fifth Street in Bald Knob — class D felony failure to appear regarding an order to appear issued before revocation hearing for domestic battery in the second degree; $25,000 bond.
- Alysa Jade Zomant, 26, 1200 block of Privett Park Drive in Lonoke — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; habitual offender; $5,000 bond.
- Andrew Nathan Adams, 38, 600 block of Maple Street in Kensett — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug perephernalia with purpose to contain methamphetamine; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; $4,000 bond.
- Destiny A. Adams-Fletcher, 31, 100 block of Samuel Lane in El Paso — three counts class D felony battery in the second degree; three counts class A misdemeanor unlawful dog attack; enhanced penalties for offenses committed in the presence of a child; $30,000 bond.
- Judd Mitchell Allen, 36, 4000 block of Arkansas Highway 13 in McRae — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Shannon H. Allen, 45, 100 block of Floral Road in Flora — class D felony failure to appear regarding an order to appear issued before revocation hearing for aggravated assault; $25,000 bond.
- Stephanie Nicole Anderson, 46, 100 block of Jones Road in Beebe — class D felony failure to appear regarding an order to appear issued before revocation hearing for battery in the second degree; $10,000 bond.
- Carissa Marlenelynn Bennett, 24, 100 block of Sawmill Road in Searcy — class D felony theft of property credit/debit card or account number; $3,000 bond.
- Mark Reed Boyd Jr., 36, 800 block of North 2nd Street in Judsonia — class C felony failure to appear for theft by receiving; $100,000 bond.
- Kyle Lee Breashers, 30, block of Simpson Road in Vilonia — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $4,000 bond.
- Daniel Paul Brown, 31, 100 block of Arkansas Highway 11 in Searcy — class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $4,000 bond.
- Jeremy A. Caine, 41, 1000 block of Frontier Road in Searcy — class B felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $4,000 bond.
- Stephanie A. Caine, 41, 200 block of Baugh Road in Searcy — class Y felony trafficking a schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package Fentanyl; habitual offender; $40,000 bond.
- Ieshia L. Chatman, 34, 100 block of Berryhill Road in Searcy — class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; $3,000 bond.
- Vic Randel Foster, 62, 100 block of Sunshine Lane in Judsonia — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $6,000 bond.
- Jeremy Griffin, 37, 100 block of Star Street in Greenwood, Miss. — class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class C felony possession of 4 ounces to 25 pounds of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely hydrocodone, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of less than 200 rams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely alprazolam, with purpose to deliver; OR’ed.
- Bo Eric Hargo, 38, 7400 block of Louise Street in Jacksonville — three counts class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; habitual offender; $6,500 bond.
- Roger DM Hatfield, 34, 1700 block of East Market Avenue in Searcy — two counts class B felony sexual assault in the second degree; $100,000 bond.
- Christan Ruth Henderson, 35, 600 block of Spruce Street in Augusta — class D felony theft of leased/rented property; $6,000 bond.
- Danny Lee Henderson, 69, 400 block of East Booth Road in Searcy — class C felony failure to appear for two counts of possession of 2 to 10 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale/inject methamphetamine; $25,000 bond.
- Jefferson C. Henry, 41, 100 block of Warren Drive in Beebe — two counts class C felony domestic battery in the second degree; enhanced penalties for crimes committed in presence of child; $20,000 bond.
- Barbara Lee Hoffman, 62, 200 block of North Main Street in Bald Knob — class D felony lottery fraud; $3,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.