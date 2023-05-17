The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Tuesday, May 9
- Adrian Ambrosio, 38, block of Regina Circle in Little Rock — class C felony theft by receiving value between $5,000-$25,000; class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree damage between $1,000-$5,000; $6,000 bond.
- Brenda Michelle Armstrong, 40, 3200 block of Vinson Road in Little Rock — class D felony battery in the second degree; $7,000 bond.
- Cynthia D. Ashmore, 34, 100 block of Cloverdale Boulevard in Searcy — class C felony failure to appear for theft by receiving, fleeing causing danger and criminal mischief first degree; $25,000 bond.
- Stephanie Ann Caine, 41, 200 block of Baugh Road in Searcy — two counts class Y felony trafficking a schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl; class A felony criminal attempt to deliver schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl; class C felony use of a communication device; $150,000 bond.
- Andrea Danna Clark, 25, 200 block of South Hospital Drive in Jacksonville — class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; $5,000 bond.
- Tevin Terrell Clark, 32, 2000 block of Quality Drive in Searcy — class C felony domestic battery in the second degree; habitual offender; $25,000 bond.
- Kyla Desheih Cobb, 25, 500 block of Freda Road in North Little Rock — class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; $25,000 bond.
- Melvin Paul Crowe, 19, 100 block of Rocky Springs Trail in Searcy — two counts class Y felony aggravated robbery; felony with firearm, enhanced penalties; $100,000 bond.
- Susan Lynn Foster, 38, 100 block of Mobley Lane in Searcy — class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $2,500 bond.
- Chesston Earl George, 29, 100 block of Arkansas Highway 256 in Judsonia — class D felony theft by receiving value between $1,000-$5,000; habitual offender; $3,500 bond.
- Weston Hoyt McNeil, 32, 300 block of Hubert Williams Road in Judsonia — class C felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot; $20,000 bond.
- Thibideaux Edward Mills, 36, 300 block of West Illinois Street in Beebe — class D felony breaking and entering; habitual offender; $10,000 bond.
- Kassie Michelle Sapp, 40, 100 block of Horseshoe Lake Road in Bald Knob — class D felony fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card; class D felony computer fraud; habitual offender; $20,000 bond.
- Christopher Lee Turner, 41, 200 block of Ranchette Loop in Searcy — class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member; class C misdemeanor assault in the third degree on a family/household member; $25,000 bond.
- James William Van Pelt, 37, 600 block of North Pecan Street in Searcy — class Y felony aggravated robbery; felony with firearm, enhanced penalties; $250,000 bond.
- Luisa Berenice Vargas, 34, 4500 block of Schaer Street in North Little Rock — class C felony furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility; class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class C felony theft by receiving value between $5,000-$25,000; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to weigh/contain methamphetamine; $15,000 bond.
- Isaac Wayne Williams, 19, 100 block of North Skymeadows Circle in Searcy — class Y felony rape victim under 14; two counts class B felony sexual assault in the second degree; 20 counts class C felony distributing/possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child first offense; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; $300,000 bond.
- Ryan Lamar Williams, 52, 700 block of Gardenia Avenue in North Little Rock — class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000; habitual offender; $25,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.