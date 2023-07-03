The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Wednesday, June 21
- Christopher Bullington, 36, 100 block of Sunflower Lane in Beebe — class C felony violation of Sex and Child Offender Registration Act; $10,000 bond.
- Mary L. Henry, 54, 200 block of Brown Road in Lonoke — class C felony forgery in the second degree; $10,000 bond.
- David Quaderrius Johnson, 24, 100 block of Parkway Court in Beebe — class C felony false imprisonment in the first degree; class D felony battery in the second degree; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $75,000 bond.
- Raymond Eugene Latture, 52, 600 block of Webb Hill Road in McRae — class B felony intimidating a witness; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree damage between $1,000-$5,000; class A misdemeanor violation of protection order; $25,000 bond.
- Terrance Nathaniel McGhee, 42, 2000 block of Quality Drive in Searcy — class Y felony trafficking a schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl; class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely cocaine, with purpose to deliver; class A felony possession of 160 DU to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely Ecstasy, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine/cocaine/fentanyl; class D felony possession of 14 grams to 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; $15,000 bond.
- Tresdon Dale Meharg, 23, 1900 block of Rocky Point Road in Judsonia — class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree damage less than $1,000; class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot; $10,000 bond.
- Lucian Leroy Piazza, 31, block of Mountain Home Drive in Pangburn — three counts class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; class A misdemeanor violation of no-contact order; $20,000 bond.
- Ronda Jo Pruitt, 44, 300 block of Bailey Street in Kensett — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; habitual offender; $7,500 bond.
- Randy Lyle Wesley, 60, 100 block of Bloodworth Road in Searcy — class C felony possession of 4 ounces to 25 pounds of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana/THC, with purpose to deliver; class C felony use of a communication device; class C felony maintaining drug premises; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package marijuana/THC; $25,000 bond.
- Klinton B. Wyont, 43, 100 block of North Smyrna Road in Searcy — class D felony aggravated assault on family or household member; four counts class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief damage less than $1,000; class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree; $35,000 bond.
- Willie James Young, 48, 200 block of Venus Loop in Searcy — class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; habitual offender; $15,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.