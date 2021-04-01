The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Friday, March 12
Tiffany Aline Abshure, 20, 100 block of Abshure Lane in Lonoke – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $4,000 bond.
Shay Lee Armstrong, 28, 300 block of Georgia Ridge Road in Searcy – class C felony criminal mischief in the first degree with damage between $5,000-$25,000; $3,500 bond.
Michael Hunter Branch, 18, block of East Dr. Martin Luther King in Kensett – class Y felony aggravated robbery with accomplice; class D felony theft of property firearm valued at less than $2,500 with accomplice; class D felony breaking and entering with accomplice; class A misdemeanor battery in the third degree with accomplice; $75,000 bond.
Angela Dawn Caldwell, 40, block of Bellamy Street in Cabot – class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; $4,500 bond.
Brandon Lynn Combs, 26, 1900 block of U.S. Highway 167 North in Bradford – class B felony domestic battery in the second degree a subsequent offense; $5,000 bond.
Timothy Clint Davidson Jr., 38, 600 block of Wagon Wheel Road in Floral – class B felony theft of property value less than $25,000; $10,000 bond.
Analberto Espericueta, 23, 200 block of Jennifer Lane in Searcy – class D felony fleeing in vehicle causing danger; $5,000 bond.
Dennis Gene Ferren, 25, 100 block of North Skymeadow Circle in Searcy – class B felony theft of property value less than $25,000; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Taylor Kent Foreman, 30, 200 block of Lantrip Road in Sherwood – class D felony battery in the second degree; $5,000 bond.
Joshua Malachi Gaines, 28, 1200 block of Georgia Ridge Road in Searcy – class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $20,000 bond.
Johney Wayne Goolsby, 34, block of Farrah Street in Ward – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, marijuana; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale marijuana; $40,000 bond.
Ginger Kayanne Grimes, 29, 100 block of East Forbes Street in Bald Knob – class D felony theft by receiving firearms value less than $2,500; $5,000 bond.
Jonathan David Hogue, 31, 200 block of Oak Church Road in El Paso – class C felony introduction of a schedule VI controlled substance into the body of another person; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor theft by receiving less than $1,000; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale marijuana; $4,500 bond.
Miles Hogue, 33, 200 block of Oak Church Road in El Paso – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree; $4,000 bond.
Jeremy Dean Laymance, 31, 1400 block of Stone Street in Jacksonville – class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; class D felony fleeing in vehicle causing danger; $6,000 bond.
Mathew Daniel McIntire, 19, 600 block of U.S. Highway 167 in Bald Knob – class B felony sexual assault in the second degree; $30,000 bond.
German Varech Morales-Polio, 20, 700 block of Denton Ferry Road in Cotter – class D felony battery in the second degree; $10,000 bond.
Anthony Michael Morton, 44, block of Glenlee Drive in Beebe – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Brandon D. Moss, 34, 200 block of East Adams in Judsonia – class C felony commercial burglary; class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; $4,000 bond.
Cody Lynn Noble, 29, 500 block of East Main Street in Green Forest – class D felony theft by receiving value between $1,000-$5,000; $2,500 bond.
Cassidy Raymond Romine, 32, 200 block of Rocky Bridge Road in Batesville – class C felony fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card between $5,000-$25,000; $4,000 bond.
Eugene Darnell Scott, 50, 100 block of Clinton Circle in Beebe – class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; $20,000 bond.
Sarah Michelle Scott, 32, 100 block of Cory Lane in Heber Springs – class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale methamphetamine; $4,000 bond.
Bobby Gene Smith III, 25, block of Arkansas Highway 321 North in Ward – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $4,000 bond.
Deetra Treanna Smith, 41, 500 block of East Washington Street in Hazen – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
Eric William Thompson, 43, 200 block of South Main Street in Beebe – class D felony domestic battery in the third degree; habitual offender; $5,000 bond.
Chance Ashton Vinson, 20, 1300 block of West Searcy Street in Heber Springs – two counts class D felony theft of property firearm value less than $2,500; $4,000 bond.
Lance Craig Williams, 40, block of McAfee Medical Center in Beebe – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $4,000 bond.
Filed Thursday, March 18
Rachel E. Allen, 38, 400 block of Nelse Oil Trough in Oil Trough – class D felony possession of less that 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Anthony Neil Archibald, 43, 500 block of Pear Street in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a scheduled II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $4,000 bond.
Cody Allen Benge, 28, 500 block of Rhode Island in Beebe – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a scheduled II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $4,000 bond.
Tracy Eugene Bishop, 44, 7800 block of Batesville Boulevard in Pleasant Plains – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a scheduled II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Michael Hunter Branch, 18, 500 block of East Dr. Martin Luther King in Kensett – class D felony breaking and entering; class D felony theft of property; $5,000 bond.
Jacob Daniel Broyles, 37, block of West Timothy Street in Ward – class B felony possession of 10-200 grams of a scheduled II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $6,500 bond.
John W. Catt, 37, 1100 block of Monroe Street in Pangburn – class A felony possession of 10-200 grams of a scheduled II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; $6,000 bond.
Giles Christopher Copeland, 26, 1300 block of Highway 64 North in Beebe – class C felony domestic battery in the second degree; class A misdemeanor, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree; enhanced penalties for offenses committed in presence of a minor; $30,000 bond.
Ashley Charlene Copus, 26, 600 block of West Academy Avenue in Searcy – class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Sammy Lee Covington, 54, 500 block of Morris School Road in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a scheduled II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $10,000 bond.
Tiffany Michelle Dodson, 26, 10,000 block of Arkansas 5 in Cabot – class B felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a scheduled II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree; $10,000 bond.
Kara Elizabeth Fuller, 43, 2000 block of Kamak Street in Beebe – class D felony aggravated assault on family or household member; class D felony aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer; enhanced penalties for offenses committed in presence of a child; $10,000 bond.
Justion Lynn Fulton, 37, 100 block of Coles Lane in Searcy – class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a scheduled II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
Austin Kent Greene, 27, block of Tune Lane in Lonoke – class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class D felony fleeing in a vehicle causing danger; $5,000 bond.
Cody Ray Griggs, 25, 200 block of Gravel Hill Road in Romance – class B felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a scheduled II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $10,000 bond.
Christopher Jewell Hale, 46, 700 block of Butlerville Road in Ward – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a scheduled controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $4,500 bond.
Thomas Ford Holden, 25, 100 block of Deer Trail in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a scheduled II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Daniel Christopher Howell, 26, 600 block of Thompson Street in McCrory – class D felony fleeing; $4,500 bond.
Friday, March 19
Christopher Lee Feavel, 40, 2500 block of Arkansas Highway 16 in Searcy – class C felony manslaughter; $400,000 bond.
Malissa Kay Feavel, 36, 2500 block of Arkansas Highway 16 in Searcy – class C felony manslaughter; $400,000 bond.
