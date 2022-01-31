The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Tuesday, Jan. 18
Casandra Marie Armstrong, 31, 400 block of Ne Line Road in Bradford – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $4,000 bond.
Robert Edward Beakley, 28, 2800 block of Five Mile Road in Drasco – class C felony distributing/possession or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child – first offense; $20,000 bond.
Dustin Gary Burrow, 34, 100 block of Glaze Loop in Bald Knob – class B felony arson between $5,000-$15,000; two counts class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000; class D felony theft by receiving value between $1,000-$5,000; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance. namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to weigh/inject methamphetamine; $15,000 bond.
Charles Travis Campbell, 28, 4200 block of John Barrow Road in Little Rock – class D felony aggravated assault; class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $30,000 bond.
Stuart William Cavender, 56, 200 block of Blakley Lane in Beebe – two counts class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; two counts class D felony aggravated assault on a family or household member; $35,000 bond.
Shawn Douglas Chadwick, 20, 1500 block of East Moore Avenue in Searcy – class B felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule I controlled substance, namely psilocybin mushrooms, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely Nucynta and Oxycodone; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely Alprazolam and Colnazepam; $7,500 bond.
James F. Cook, 58, 100 block of Holiday Terrace Street in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Kaliah Enriquez, 20, 5800 block of Castle Brook Drive in San Antonio, Texas – class C felony fleeing in vehicle causing danger; $3,000 bond.
Guy Anthony Gosnell, 36, 6300 block of Peters Road in Jacksonville – class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; harassing communications; habitual offender; $10,000 bond.
John Anthony Houston, 52, block of Sellers Road in Vilonia – class Y felony trafficking more than 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine; class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $50,000 bond.
Michael E. Long Jr., 40, 100 block of Waterfront Cove in Conway – class C felony robbery; class A misdemeanor theft by receiving; habitual offender; $15,000 bond.
Shelby Dell Smith, 31, 100 block of Cross Street in Kensett – class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $5,000 bond.
Kristin Deshae Wadkins, 40, 1600 block of West 26th Avenue in Pine Bluff – class C felony fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card between $5,000-$25,000; habitual offender; $5,000 bond.
