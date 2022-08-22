The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Monday, July 25
Bobby Lee Berry, 40, 200 block of Lewis Lane in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance namely marijuana; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
Jerry Clifford Berry, 60, 1200 block of North Street in Searcy – class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale methamphetamine; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely Oxycodone; $15,000 bond.
Ashten Danielle Bryant, 18, 100 block of Railroad Street in Higginson – class A felony criminal attempt to commit rape; $75,000 bond.
Preston Ricardo Burt, 35, 2400 block of Sunny Meadow Drive in Jonesboro – class Y felony trafficking for than 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine; $40,000 bond.
Bethany Nicole Crews, 34, 800 block of West F Avenue in North Little Rock – class C felony failure to appear on theft by receiving charge; $20,000 bond.
Richard Anthony Falcinelli, 51, 300 block of Morris Street in Kensett – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely Hydrocodone; $4,000 bond.
Marvin Fernando Fuentes-Guevara, 23, 4900 block of Francis Street in North Little Rock – class Y felony trafficking more than 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine; $500,000 bond.
Justin Dale Harlan, 44, 300 block of Morrow Church Road in Searcy – class C felony failure to appear on probation revocation; $10,000 bond.
Veronica Ann Kudelka, 58, 1000 block of Tori Lane in Beebe – class B felony domestic battery in the second degree; class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communication in the first degree; $20,000 bond.
Donald David Lucas, 32, 400 block of East Booth Road in Searcy – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine; class C felony theft by receiving value between $5,000-$25,000; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance namely marijuana; $10,000 bond.
William Zane Morris, 55, 1100 block of Second Street in Pangburn – class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine with purpose to deliver; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $25,000 bond.
Molly Marie Rodgers, 27, 3600 block of Highway 16 in Pangburn – two counts class B felony forgery in the first degree; class B felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine with purpose to deliver; $12,000 bond.
Jeffery E. Saunders, 43, 200 block of Carter Road in Rose Bud – three counts class D felony aggravated assault on a family or household member; $30,000 bond.
William A. Simon Jr., 49, 100 block of RV Powell Road in Beebe – class C felony failure to appear on domestic battery in the third degree a subsequent offense and battery in the third degree a subsequent offense charges; $20,000 bond.
Daniel W. Stipes, 40, 100 block of Usery Road in Searcy – class C felony domestic battery in the second degree; $10,000 bond.
Scott Allen Temple, 46, 200 block of Libby Loop in Heber Springs – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $7,500 bond.
Shania Rachelle Ward, 26, 100 block of Usery Road in Searcy – class C felony failure to appear on theft of property charge; $10,000 bond.
Marcus Nathaniel Walker, 36, 2700 block of Valentine Road in West Little Rock – class C felony furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility; $15,000 bond.
Nicholas Eli Warner, 33, 600 block of East Market Avenue in Searcy – class C felony failure to appear on arson with accomplice and residential burglary with accomplice charge; $100,000 bond.
Coty Shawn Watson-Davis, 25, block of Tilley Lane in Greenbrier – class D felony theft by receiving value between $1,000-$5,000; $8,500 bond.
James Paul Wilson, 58, 100 block of Cindy Lane in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; habitual offender; $10,000 bond.
Filed Wednesday, July 27
Dwight Dewayne Branch, 40, 1700 block of East Market Avenue in Searcy – class C felony possession of Fentanyl of a schedule II controlled substance; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance namely marijuana; habitual offender; $7,500 bond.
Dawayne Elton Brown, 56, 500 block of Adean Avenue in Judsonia – class D felony aggravated assault; $10,000 bond.
Malik Dajour Brown, 24, 300 block of Jennifer Street in Kensett – class C felony fleeing in vehicle causing danger; class B misdemeanor leaving scene of accident with property damage; $5,000 bond.
Kapresha Denise Cheatman, 36, 400 block of North Palm Street in North Little Rock – class B felony forgery in the first degree; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely cocaine; $17,000 bond.
James Douglas Flowers, 54, 600 block of Southeast Front Street in Bradford – class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $4,000 bond.
Michael Brandon Jones, 40, 400 block of Saltilo Road in Conway – class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; $7,500 bond.
Bryan Edward Patterson, 37, 300 block of South Hospital Drive in Jacksonville – class C felony violation of the Sex and Child Offender Registration Act; habitual offender; $10,000 bond.
Sylvia Ann Simmons, 38, 100 block of Oak Forrest Road in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely marijuana; $2,500 bond.
Jonathan William Cody Wolford, 30, 100 block of B and D Lane in Bald Knob – class D felony aggravated assault; class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree; $10,000 bond.
