The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Wednesday, Aug. 25
- Michael J. Abshure, 41, block of Ridge Road in Cabot — class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony unauthorized use of another person’s property to facilitate a crime; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class D felony fleeing in vehicle causing danger; $40,000 bond.
- Deondra Marquez Austin, 30, 2200 block of Jonathan Lane in Searcy — class D felony aggravated assault; $5,000 bond.
- Aaron Barner, 36, 800 block of Missile Base Road in Judsonia — class D felony possession of a defaced firearm; $3,000 bond.
- Maurice V. Beasley, 37, 800 block of East Moore Avenue in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Idius Logan Beckum, 43, block of Emily Circle in Ward — class B felony residential burglary; class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree with damage less than $1,000; $20,000 bond.
- Jeffery Marshall Chadwick, 35, 1800 block of East 46th Street in North Little Rock — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $7,500 bond.
- Andrew Kyle Chitwood, 34, block of Maple Tree Cove in Lonoke — class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Kewan Jashone Cole, 20, block of Stoneybrook Lane in Searcy — class B felony terroristic act; class D felony aggravated assault; $150,000 bond.
- Galia Louise Cook, 43, block of West Georgia Street in Beebe — class C felony theft of property credit/debit card; class A misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit/debit card less than $1,000; $5,000 bond.
- Kore Joe Cruz, 18, 1400 block of Rehoboth Drive in Searcy — class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000; $5,000 bond.
- Michael Eugene Fikes Jr., 38, 3900 block of Arkansas Highway 260 in Augusta — class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; $40,000 bond.
- Megan Elise Golliglee, 27, 100 block of Bull Creek Cove in Beebe — class C felony possession of 2 to 28 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $7,500 bond.
- Douglas Wayne Griggs, 22, 100 block of Amber Lane in McRae — class D felony criminal mischief in the second degree with damage less than $5,000; $10,000 bond.
- Leshone Darnell Haggett, 43, 3800 block of Kerwin Drive in Memphis, Tenn. — class C felony financial identity fraud; class A misdemeanor harassment; $7,000 bond.
- Gary Bob Headley, 39, 8100 block of Arkansas Highway 269 in McCrory — class D felony breaking and entering; class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; $5,000 bond.
- Damen Dempsey Hickman, 23, 600 block of U.S. Highway 167 North in Bald Knob – class D felony domestic battery in the third degree, pregnant woman, class A misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order; $7,500 bond.
- Jessica Ladawn Highfill, 35, block of Palm Drive in Ward — class C felony use of a communication device; $5,000 bond.
- Darrell Gene Hill Jr., 38, 3400 block of Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
- Sierra Fay Hixon, 23, 4800 block of Arkansas Highway 33 North in Augusta — class A felony arson between $15,000-$100,000; class B felony residential burglary with accomplice; $40,000 bond.
- Ashley Marie Holmes, 28, 600 block of East Mississippi Street in Beebe — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Travis James Hoyle, 29, block of Bradley Cove in Conway — class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; class A misdemeanor assault in the first degree; habitual offender; $5,000 bond.
- Tina M. Jackson, 46, 800 block of West Street in Kensett — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale marijuana; $5,000 bond.
- William McKinley Morrison, 19, 300 block of West College Street in Beebe — class B felony battery in the first degree; class D felony aggravated assault; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree; $40,000 bond.
- Savannah Paige Moser, 26, 100 block of Marshall Street in McRae — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $5,500 bond.
- Weston Blaine Mullins, 37, 100 block of Indiana Street in Beebe — class D felony domestic battering in the third degree; class D felony aggravated assault on a family or household member; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; habitual offender; $40,000 bond.
- Hunter Wade Nelson, 25, 1300 block of Greene 513 Road in Paragould — class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000; $10,000 bond.
- Cody Lynn Noble, 29, 500 block of Cooper Drive in Kensett — class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $3,000 bond.
- Jennifer Marie Otero, 34, 400 East 2nd Street in Garner — class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000; $10,000 bond.
- Ricky Lorenza Payne, 31, 100 block of Cypress Lane in Beebe — class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree with damage between $1,000-$5,000; $4,000 bond.
- Georgia Marie Price, 46, 100 block of Broadway Street in Little Rock — class B felony furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $6,500 bond.
- April Janee Reed, 39, 5200 block of Arkansas Highway 367 North in Bradford — class D felony breaking or entering; class A misdemeanor theft of property; $5,000 bond.
- James C. Sanders, 35, 200 block of Rayburn Road in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Timothy J. Scoggins, 45, 400 block of Sibley Trail in Searcy — class D felony theft of property with value between $1,000-$5,000; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree with damage less than $1,000; $5,500 bond.
- Charles Kirk Shoffner, 47, 200 block of South Walker Road in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- James Christopher Smith, 31, 200 block of South Elm Terrace in Searcy — class A felony arson between $15,000-$100,000; class B felony residential burglary with accomplice; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree with damage less than $1,000; $40,000 bond.
- Tabitha Rnee Smith, 35, 500 block of Mount Pisgah Road in Searcy — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance. namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale methamphetamine; $6,000 bond.
- Marca T. Thompson, 40, 600 block of South 4th Street in Augusta — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Therron Ray Treece, 47, 100 block of Railroad Street in Bradford — class C felony violation of the Sex and Child Offender Registration Act; habitual offender; $10,000 bond.
- Shania Rachelle Ward, 25, 100 block of Usery Road in Searcy — class D felony theft of property with value between $1,000-$5,000; $3,500 bond.
- Natasha Nicole Whitelow, 32, 1300 block of Boardman Street in Judsonia — class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Kareem J. Williams II, 20, 2600 block of Brandale Street in Memphis, Tenn. — class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000; $10,000 bond.
- Shana Renee Woodell, 35, 9400 block of Arkansas Highway 13 in Judsonia — class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; $35,000 bond.
- Joseph Lee Wutzke, 42, 1800 block of Arkansas Highway 5 in Romance — class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree; $3,500 bond and class B felony residential burglary; class A misdemeanor harassment; class B misdemeanor criminal mischief in the second degree; $20,000 bond.
- Nathan Lewis Kelley, 37, 2300 block of Stockbridge Court in Pantego, Texas — class C felony theft by receiving between $5,000-$25,000; $5,000 bond.
- Shasta Marie Moseley, 22, 200 block of Providence Road in Judsonia — class D felony aggravated assault; $10,000 bond.
- Aaron Lee Railey, 27, 9800 block of Sierra Place Drive in Alexander — 14 counts class D felony theft by receiving credit/debit card; class A misdemeanor theft by receiving less than $1,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.