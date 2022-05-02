The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Thursday, April 14
Jason David Bottoms, 28, 1200 block of North Lemon Street in Beebe – class D felony battery in the second degree; $10,000 bond.
Crystal Holly Brown, 41, 500 block of North Elm Street in Beebe – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Jason Wayne Brown, 41, block of Shadow Creek Drive in Austin – class C felony fleeing in vehicle with substantial danger of causing death or serious injury; $7,500 bond.
Christopher Lee Flannigon, 26, block of Baker Drive in Searcy – class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale meth; class D felony possession of firearm by certain persons; $4,000 bond.
Anthony Scott Hawkins, 31, 100 block of Williams Street in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a scheduled II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Michelle Marie Hoffman, 51, 100 block of Coles Lane in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a scheduled II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $10,000 bond.
Jessica Nicole Maples, 1700 block of East Market Avenue in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
John Dennis McFarland, 51, 100 block of Cody Street in Bald Knob – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a scheduled II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Tyler Blayne McNicol, 18, 5000 block of Arkansas Highway 367 North in Bradford – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class B felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class B felony residential burglary; class C felony commercial burglary; class D felony breaking or entering; class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; $75,000 bond.
Gary Wayne Needham, 50, 100 block of Hubbard Road in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a scheduled II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Brittany Florine Newland, 33, 200 block of Denny Street in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a scheduled II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
David Bradley Nicholson, 59, 5400 block of Arkansas Highway 384 East in Newport – class C felony forgery in the second degree with accomplice; class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000 with accomplice; $5,000 bond.
Logan Kemble Nixon, 19, 300 SE Front Street in Bradford – class B felony residential burglary, class C felony commercial burglary, class D felony breaking and entering; class D felony theft of property between $1,000-$5,000; $35,000 bond.
Ted Earl Offord Jr., 31, 300 East Idaho Street in Beebe – class D felony aggravated assault on a family or household member; class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree; enhanced penalties committed in the presence of a child; $7,500 bond.
Christopher George Shawn, 49, 100 block of Brandye Lane in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a scheduled II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $7,500 bond.
Luke Carlton Snelson, 23, 300 block of East Hamilton Drive in Griffithville – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a scheduled II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale/weight methamphetamine; $4,500 bond.
David Alvin Sparks, 34, 800 block of Gravel Hill Road in Romance – class D felony theft of property between $1,000-$5,000; $6,000 bond.
Larry Don Turner, 61, 600 block of East Moore Avenue in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a scheduled II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Alex Michael Williams, 29, 400 block of North Sowell Street in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a scheduled II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a scheduled II controlled substance, namely Oxycodone; $4,500 bond.
Meagan Nicole Cruse, 30, 100 block of East Cross Street in Kensett – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $4,500 bond.
Luis Alberto Gameros, 30, 800 block of Buffalo Road in Kensett – class Y felony trafficking of more than 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class C felony maintaining drug premises; $200,000 bond.
Filed Thursday, April 21
Johnathan N. Shaver, 30, 300 block of Opie Road in Bald Knob – class Y felony delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl; class C felony manslaughter; $200,000 bond.
