The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Tuesday, Jan. 17
- Jamie Lee Armstrong, 26, 400 block of East Searcy Street in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely oxycodone; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale oxycodone; $4,000 bond.
- Kayla Yvonne Babson, 28, block of Goff Drive in Beebe — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $12,000 bond.
- Alicia Michelle Barrow, 27, 100 block of George Nick Road in Beebe — class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree; $5,000 bond.
- Jordan Benningfield, 28, block of Carlton Drive in Little Rock — class B felony domestic battery in the second degree a subsequent offense; $50,000 bond.
- Johnny Ray Calkins, 59, 1300 block of Jackson Road in Bradford — two counts class C felony theft by receiving value between $5,000-$25,000; class C felony altering or changing engine or other numbers; habitual offender; $30,000 bond.
- Shawn Douglas Chadwick, 21, 1500 block of East Moore Avenue in Searcy — class Y felony aggravated residential burglary with accomplice; class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; engaging in violent criminal group activity enhanced penalties; $50,000 bond.
- Danielle Alexis Dow, 25, 900 block of Holmes Road in Searcy — two counts class C felony domestic battery in the second degree recklessly causing injury; $50,000 bond.
- Joseph Aarodelo Federico, 35, 1200 block of Brookfield Drive in Conway — class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; two counts class D felony aggravated assault; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the second degree with damage between $1,000-$5,000; habitual offender; $20,000 bond.
- Stacie Lynn Felts, 32, 1100 block of South Bailey Street in Jacksonville — class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to weigh/inhale methamphetamine; $6,000 bond.
- Nikolas Damion Gaskin, 22, block of Colyer Drive or 300 block of Central Avenue in Searcy — class Y felony aggravated residential burglary with accomplice; class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; engaging in violent criminal group activity enhanced penalties; $50,000 bond.
- Preston Rolph Graham, 27, 100 block of North Moss Avenue in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $3,000 bond.
- Christopher Edward Harrison, 38, 100 block of Harrison Road in Judsonia — class B felony possession of firearm by certain persons; habitual offender; $3,000 bond.
- Billy Ray Hillhouse, 52, 6900 block of Wilburn Road in Wilburn — class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $10,000 bond.
- Burton James Kettner, 60, 100 block of Bowman Road in McRae — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; habitual offender; $10,000 bond.
- Michael Dale Layrock Jr., 43, 200 block of Fairview Road in Searcy — class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; habitual offender; $10,000 bond.
- Wesley Merriel Martin Jr., 23, 700 block of East Market Avenue in Searcy — class Y felony aggravated residential burglary with accomplice; class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; engaging in violent criminal group activity enhanced penalties; habitual offender; $65,000 bond.
- Rylee Blaze Meriweather, 29, 2100 block of West Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $10,000 bond.
- Dustin Blake Morrissey, 30, 200 block of Rise Lane in McRae — three counts class B felony sexual assault in the second degree; $75,000 bond.
- William Josh Rouse, 27, 200 block of South Depot Main Street (homeless) in Judsonia — class C felony violation of the Sex and Child Offender Registration Act; habitual offender; $7,500 bond.
- Austin Blake Vickers, 33, 200 block of Walnut Street in Augusta — two counts class C felony domestic battery in the second degree recklessly causing injury to victim; $50,000 bond.
- Kyle Webb, 39, 100 block of Hill Top Road in Rose Bud — class C felony domestic battery in the second degree; endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree; $15,000 bond.
