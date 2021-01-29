The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Monday, Jan. 25
Eric Ladell Alexander, 32, 100 block of Weathering Drive in Austin – class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $15,000 bond.
James Henry Capps, 48, 1800 block of Apple Blossom Road in Maumelle – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class D felony fleeing causing danger; habitual offender; $5,000 bond.
David N. Dempsey, 37, 100 block of Coley Road in McRae – class C felony domestic battery in the second degree; $7,500 bond.
Michael Lee Howard, 54, 100 block of Arkansas Highway 116 Loop in Jacksonville – class B felony furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Jacob Anthony Kelpine, 19, 100 block of Pineview Drive in Beebe – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely Ecstasy; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely Alprazolam; $5,000 bond.
Todd Aaron King, 42, 1300 block of West Kansas Street in Beebe – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale methamphetamine; $15,000 bond.
Jimmy James Lance, 36, 400 block of Mount Pisgah Road in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
Jennifer Jo Lee, 41, block of Carol Cove in Cabot – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Dravin Matthew Cary Rendell, 23, block of Harding Drive in Searcy – class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree damage between $1,000-$5,000; $3,000 bond.
Jordan Tyler Sachse, 24, 24400 block of Perkins Street in Woodson – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Monicia M. Taylor, 61, 300 block of South Main Street in Beebe – class B felony domestic battery in the first degree; $4,000 bond.
Filed Tuesday, Jan. 26
Jeremy Dale Clark, 31, 3800 block of Arkansas Highway 367 North in Bald Knob – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
William Robert Covington, 36, 400 block of Jefferson Street in Benton – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
Roger Allen Miller, 56, 300 block of Shannon Circle in Conway – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Aaron Prentis Pate, 42, 400 block of Arkansas Highway 367 North in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale methamphetamine; $6,000 bond.
David Cheyene Rayl, 41, 400 block of East 2nd Street in Bald Knob – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
William Daniel Rogers, 61, 1600 block of South Buchanan in Little Rock – class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class C felony forgery in the second degree; class C felony unlawful use of a communication device; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $7,500 bond.
Earnes Lee Smith II, 37, 2100 block of West Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class B felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class C felony maintaining drug premises; class C felony use of a communication device; class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $30,000 bond.
Andreah M. York, 34, 14000 block of Ironton Road in Little Rock – class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
