The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Melisa Rose Huddy, 42, 2100 block of West Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy – class D felony theft of leased/rented property; $5,000 bond.
Richard Jacob Jackson, 72, 100 block of Lynn Street in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $7,500 bond.
John Paul Johnston, 41, 100 block of Thurman Weir Road in Searcy – class C felony theft by receiving value between $5,000-$25,000; class C felony fleeing in a vehicle causing danger; class D felony theft by receiving value between $1,000-$5,000; class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree damage between $1,000-$5,000; habitual offender; $15,000 bond.
Joshua Ray Keith, 31, 100 block of Ranch Lane Road in Beebe – class D felony breaking and entering; class D felony theft of property firearm value less than $2,500; class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief (occupiable structure); $15,000 bond.
Destinie Dawn Kelley, 31, 900 block of South 6th Street in Augusta – class C felony fleeing in a vehicle causing danger; class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree; $4,500 bond.
Jeremy Shawn Kennedy, 50, 100 block of Bream Creek Road in Judsonia – class D felony theft of property credit/debit card; class A misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; habitual offender; $5,000 bond.
Kaden Elizabeth Lawrence, 18, 1100 block of North Lucille Street in Harrison – class D felony possession of 14 grams to 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale marijuana; $5,000 bond.
Dennis James Martin, 61, 500 block of Pollock Street in North Little Rock – class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; three counts class A misdemeanor theft of property value less than $1,000; $10,000 bond and class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000; $5,000 bond.
Zachary Russell McGhee, 27, 200 block of East Jefferson Street in Judsonia – class C felony failure to appear for possession of 2 to 20 grams of methamphetamine with possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to package methamphetamine; $100,000 bond.
Michael Brandon Middlebrooks, 40, 1200 block of Rehoboth Drive in Searcy – class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000; $5,000 bond.
Jennifer A. Mitchell, 37, 100 block of Quail Cove in Searcy – class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $2,500 bond.
Daniel Curtis Montgomery, 25, 100 block of Thrasher Road in Pangburn – class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; $3,500 bond.
Donald Henry O’Neal, 62, 400 block of East 2nd Street in Bald Knob – class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class C felony maintaining drug premises; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $15,000 bond.
James Davis Ramsey, 44, 1400 block of Missile Base in Judsonia – class B felony battery in the first degree; class B felony residential burglary; two counts class C felony criminal mischief in the first degree with damage between $5,000-$25,000; four counts class D felony aggravated assault; class A misdemeanor harassment; habitual offender; $30,000 bond.
Charley James Ried Jr., 36, 1200 block of North Fir Street in Beebe – class D felony breaking and entering; class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; $5,000 bond.
Katlyn Grace Solida, 24, 900 block of Fuller Lane in Searcy – class D felony theft of property credit/debit card or account number; class A misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit/debit card less than $1,000; $5,000 bond.
Jacob Paul Steinberg, 23, 100 block of West Vine Avenue in Searcy – class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, oxycodone, with purpose to deliver; class C felony possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule III controlled substance, namely suboxone, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of less than 80 DU of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely clonazepam, with purpose to deliver; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $15,000 bond.
Maria Guadalupe Suarez-Hicks, 19, 2100 block of W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; two counts class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree; $3,500 bond.
Justin Lance Thomas, 44, block of Hartwell Place in Searcy – class D felony breaking and entering; class A misdemeanor theft of property; habitual offender; $5,000 bond.
Marca T. Thompson, 41, 900 block of Carver Street in Augusta – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
James Phillip Wadley Jr., 38, 5500 block of Highland Drive in Little Rock – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $5,000 bond.
Tommy Jean Weeks, 46, 100 block of West Davis Circle in Romance – class D felony theft by receiving value between $1,000-$5,000; habitual offender; $15,000 bond.
Raymond Scott West, 45, block of Pintar Lane in Ward – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Justin Gage Wilson, 19, 100 block of Illa Lane in Judsonia – class B felony residential burglary; class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; $25,000 bond.
Cynthia D. Ashmore, 33, 100 block of Cloverdale Boulevard in Searcy – class C felony theft by receiving value between $5,000-$25,000; class C felony fleeing in a vehicle causing danger; class D felony theft by receiving value between $1,000-$5,000; class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree damage between $1,000-$,5,000; habitual offender; $15,000 bond.
Isaiah L. Barnes, 26, 400 block of Lynne Drive in Jacksonville – class C felony theft by receiving value between $5,000-$25,000; class C felony fleeing a vehicle causing danger; class D felony theft by receiving value between $1,000-$5,000; class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree damage between $1,000-$5,000; habitual offender; $15,000 bond.
Maurice V. Beasley, 38, 800 block of East in Searcy – class D felony non-financial identity fraud; unclassified misdemeanor driver’s license required; unclassified misdemeanor insurance required minimum required; unclassified misdemeanor failure to register motor vehicle; class B misdemeanor failure to appear on unclassified misdemeanor; $5,000 bond.
Matthew Taylor Bridges, 30, 2600 block of Oak Meadow Place in Searcy – Class D felony breaking and entering; $5,000 bond and two counts class C felony forgery in the second degree; $7,500 bond.
Jennifer Leigh Burgess, 38, 100 block of West Davis Circle in Romance – class D felony theft by receiving value between $1,000-$5,000; class C misdemeanor disorderly conduct; $3,000 bond.
Edward Lavelle Campbell, 49, 400 block of Ladino in West Helena – class C felony failure to appear for theft of property; $50,000 bond.
David Warren Claiborne, 51, 800 block of West Fisher Street in Beebe – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $7,500 bond.
Malachi Scott Eden, 23, 2100 block of West Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy – class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; two counts class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree; $3,500 bond.
Davie Ray Farnsworth, 67, 100 block of Russell Mountain Road in Bald Knob – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $6,000 bond.
Brittany Antionette Green, 21, 1800 block of Dennison Street in Little Rock – class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; $5,000 bond.
Eva Latrell Gregory, 56, 400 block of 1/2 Elm Street in Augusta – class D felony battery in the second degree; $5,000 bond.
Tyler Dwain Henigan, 30, 300 Nix Road in Mount Vernon – class C felony violation of the Sex and Child Offender Registration Act filing false paperwork or documentation; $15,000 bond.
Sammy D. Hodge, 44, 700 block of 2nd Street in Pangburn – class D felony failure to appear on possession of controlled substance 2 to 10 grams of methamphetamine; $20,000 bond.
Robert Abelee Houston, 47, 1100 block of Pierce Drive in Bald Knob – class D felony theft of property lost, mislaid, delivered by mistake, $1,000 or more, $5,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.