The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Thursday, April 27
- Lashawn Maurice Baskin, 51, 400 block of East Idaho Street in Beebe — class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Joshua William Brown, 39, block of Dundee Circle in Higden — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Teddy Lee Cantrell Jr., 41, 200 block of Bliss Road in Judsonia — class B felony possession of firearm by certain persons; class C felony theft by receiving value between $5,000-$25,000; class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely Clonazepam; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; habitual offender; $60,000 bond.
- Jarrod Scott Case, 44, 900 block of South Main Street in Bald Knob — class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $2,500 bond.
- Grant Halbrook Clements, 53, 90 block of Snow Gap Road in Vilonia — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $7,000 bond.
- Christopher Allen Cox, 30, 7800 block of Batesville Boulevard in Bradford — class B felony residential burglary; class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree damage between $1,000-$5,000; class A misdemeanor criminal trespass of occupiable structure; $20,000 bond.
- Joe Athan Ellis, 38, 1300 block of West Arch Street in Little Rock — class C felony Violation of the Sex and Child Offender Registration Act; habitual offender; $15,000 bond.
- Robert James Evanoff, 65, 2100 block of Fairview Road in Searcy — two counts class D felony aggravated assault; enhanced penalties for offenses committed in presence of a child; $10,000 bond.
- Steven John Foley, 55, 600 block of Morris Street in Kensett — class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $6,500 bond.
- Scarlet Dawn Gonzales, 26, 8300 block of Hills Road in North Little Rock — class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $5,000 bond.
- Kendrick Lamar Graham, 33, 7400 block of Caylor Lane in Little Rock — class B felony theft by receiving less than $25,000; $20,000 bond.
- Andrea Dale McDaniel, 39, 200 block of South Charles Street in Searcy — class D felony breaking and entering; $5,000 bond.
- Memphis Gregory Noles, 20, 500 block of Hurricane Lake Road in Bald Knob — class D felony tampering; $3,000 bond.
- Houston Doyce Owens, 30, 100 block Campground Road in Beebe — class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $50,000 bond.
- Michael Wayne Perkins, 42, block of Jordan Road in Vilonia — class C felony fleeing in a vehicle causing danger; class D felony theft by receiving value between $1,000-$5,000; class D felony aggravated assault; $20,000 bond.
- Linda Rebecca Price, 30, block of Hunter Road in Casa — class B felony forgery in the first degree; $25,000 bond.
- Michael Troy Pruitt, 75, 100 block of Crepe Myrtle Drive in Beebe — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $4,000 bond.
- Billy Joe Stofan Jr., 19, 100 block of Collier Cove in McRae — class D felony aggravated assault; $10,000 bond.
- Makenna Lynn Voss, 22, 100 block of Pineview Drive in Beebe — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; enhancement for proximity to certain facilities; $25,000 bond.
- Jamauul Laroy Whiters, 40, 100 block of Providence Road in Judsonia — class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member; class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree; $15,000 bond.
- Nicky Charles Williams Jr., 41, block of McGhee Creek Road in Casa — class B felony forgery in the first degree; habitual offender; $25,000 bond.
