The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Wednesday, May 17
- Jared Ray Augustine, 38, 200 block of Pine Creek Road in Bald Knob — class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree damage between $1,000-$5,000; class A misdemeanor harassment; $25,000 bond.
- Damon Christopher Brown, 47, 100 block of Comanche Drive in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Christopher Gregory Coney, 35, 500 block of 16th Section Road in McRae — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $10,000 bond.
- Brittani Dawn Flores, 35, 2100 block of West Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy — class C felony interference with child custody; class A misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile; $15,000 bond.
- Glen E. Hunkapiller, 42, block of Ida Lane in Greenbrier — class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $30,000 bond.
- Scott A. Lawrence, 37, 1200 block of Eastside Road in Judsonia — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $4,000 bond.
- Chad Allen Leonard, 41, 100 block of Swain Lane in Searcy — class C felony violation of the Sex and Child Offender Registration Act; habitual offender; $10,000 bond.
- Demario Awtan Mitchell, 18, 500 block of West Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy — class D felony possession of 14 grams to 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale methamphetamine; $50,000 bond.
- Kentrell Glen Monroe, 31, 2300 block of Richsmith Drive in Searcy — class Y felony trafficking more than 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $500,000 bond.
- Patrick Lynn Noble Jr., 30, 1300 block of West Vinity Road in Beebe — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
- Victor Lee Presley, 53, 800 block of South 2nd Street in Judsonia — class Y felony capital murder; no bond.
- Eddie Lee Qualls, 34, 600 block of 5th Street in Earle — class D felony possession of firearm by certain persons; $4,500 bond.
- Christopher Gene Rayburn, 56, 100 block of Mitchell Road in Searcy — class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $40,000 bond.
- Elizabeth Drew Reunard, 51, 300 block of Alabama Street in Beebe — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $4,000 bond.
- Rusty Beauwayne Robertson, 28, 1400 block of West Searcy Street in Kensett — class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $25,000 bond.
- Amanda Lynn Stallings, 33, 5500 block of Green Valley Avenue in North Little Rock — class D felony possession of firearm by certain persons; $2,500 bond.
- Tracie Lynn Stone, 45, 100 block of Allen Mountain Road in Searcy — class B felony permitting abuse of a minor with sexual activity; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale methamphetamine; habitual offender; $20,000 bond.
- Scotty Jacob Wallace, 30, 900 block of Tori Lane in Beebe — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; $3,000 bond.
- Camron Riley Ward, 23, 500 block of East Market in Searcy — two counts class Y felony trafficking less than 1 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl; class Y felony trafficking less than 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely cocaine, with purpose to deliver; class A felony possession of 28 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely psilocybin mushrooms, with purpose to deliver; class B felony maintaining drug premises in a drug-free zone; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 14 grams of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to weigh methamphetamine; $250,000 bond.
- Tyler W. Ward, 38, 800 block of Honeysuckle Road in Bald Knob — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; habitual offender; $10,000 bond.
