The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Tuesday, June 8
- Johna Renae Blair, 30, block of Woodlawn Circle in Beebe — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
- Lloyd Turner Choate III, 31, 600 block of Eastwood Drive in Searcy — class D felony terroristic threatening; $7,500 bond.
- Robert J. Clary, 43, 100 block of Meadowlark Lane in Judsonia — two counts class B felony sexual assault in the second degree; $25,000 bond.
- Travis E. Gensel, 34, 100 block of Shady Grove Road in Searcy — class B felony residential burglary; class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; $10,000 bond.
- George Everet Hansen, 48, 300 block of Arkansas Highway 31 in Romance — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
- Jessica Ladawn Highfill, 35, block of Palm Drive in Ward — class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine with purpose to deliver; two counts class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree; $15,000 bond.
- Clinton James Howard, 30, 100 block of West Nipper Street in Beebe — four counts class C felony distributing/possession or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, first offense; $25,000 bond.
- Lance Lynn Howell, 54, 100 block of Douglas Street in Judsonia — class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $5,000 bond.
- Haley Ann Leek, 24, 100 block of Sumac Trail in Clinton — class D felony aggravated assault on an employee of a correctional facility; class D felony battery in the second degree; $5,000 bond.
- Aaron Marshall Mars, 40, 13400 block of Dawn Road in Cabot — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; $4,500 bond.
- Alexandra Victoria Nelting, 28, 100 block of North Battery in Little Rock — class B felony furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility; class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine; $7,500 bond.
- Layton Cain Privett, 26, 7300 block of Highway 319 West in Austin — class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia to inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Mary Roseanna Ragsdale, 35, homeless — class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Domonique A. Townsend, 36, 100 block of Woodlane Drive in Searcy — class C felony theft by receiving value between $5,000-$25,000; $4,000 bond.
- Don Carlos Voyles II, 41, 2000 block of Arkansas Highway 11 in Griffithville — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine; class D felony fleeing in vehicle causing danger; $10,000 bond.
- Robert A. Walton, 32, 1700 block of Sam Bass Boulevard in Denton, Texas — class C felony battery in the second degree motor vehicle; unclassified misdemeanor driving while intoxicated first offense; $5,000 bond.
- Vickie Louise Whitson, 42, 500 block of Tindall Road in Searcy — class D felony aggravated assault; class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree; habitual offender; $3,500 bond.
