The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Tuesday, Oct. 11
Octavius O. Anthony, 49, Varner Unit Arkansas Department of Correction – class Y felony rape; habitual offender; $200,000 bond.
Taraun Antonio Bertrand, 26, 2300 block of Lakewood Circle in Cabot – class B felony criminal attempt to commit murder in the second degree; class B felony battery in the first degree; class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree; enhanced penalties for offenses committed in presence of a child; $125,000 bond.
Keagan Treyshonthoms Bradley, 19, block of Robbye Lane in Searcy – class Y felony domestic battery in the first degree; $100,000 bond.
Kenny Rayshawn Brown, 42, 100 block of Ponderosa Drive in Searcy – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $10,000 bond.
Nathan Andrew Caine, 42, block of Overlook Street in Searcy – class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class D felony breaking or entering; class D felony theft of property firearm value less than $2,500; class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot; habitual offender; $15,000 bond.
R.D. Cates, 19, 100 block of East Center Street in Bald Knob – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely Ecstasy; $3,000 bond.
Tony Ray Cates, 52, 300 block of Old Russell Road in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $4,000 bond.
Rafael Alexander Chicas-Chicas, 25, 2800 block West Illinoise Avenue in Dallas, Texas – class D felony sexual assault in the fourth degree; $250,000 bond.
Heather Renee Coates, 18, 1200 block of Missile Base Road in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely Ecstasy; $3,000 bond.
Hunter Lee Crowder, 20, 500 block of North Cypress Street in Beebe – two counts class Y felony rape; $500,000 bond.
Hunter Estes, 19, 700 block of North Depot Street in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely cocaine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine/cocaine; $5,500 bond.
Stanley J. Ficklin, 55, 200 block of Vine Street in Bald Knob – class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member; $30,000 bond.
Ammie Jo Hall-Brimer, 40, 1300 block of West Vinity Road in Beebe – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; class D felony possession of firearm by certain persons.
Tony E. Hebert, 67, 600 block of North Bradford Street in Rayne, La. – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $7,000 bond.
Damen Dempsey Hickman, 24, 100 block of BD Lane in Bald Knob – class B felony furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $20,000 bond.
Jeremy Shawn Kennedy, 50, 100 block of Bream Creek Road in Judsonia – class D felony breaking and entering; class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree damage between $1,000-$5,000; $5,000 bond.
Marcel Thomas King, 52, block of Fairview Road in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor criminal attempt to commit tampering with physical evidence.
Guido Anthony Lebetti, 49, 100 block of Springhill Road in Romance – class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to store methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Daniel Dewayne Mavity, 28, block of Cuzs Acres Lane in Salem – class D felony aggravated assault; $10,000 bond.
Jennifer Ruth Miller, 45, 100 block of Lori Lane in McRae – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $2,500 bond.
Randall Edwin Miller, 35, 400 block of Maplewood Drive in Beebe – class D felony aggravated assault on family or household member; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; class D felony aggravated cruelty to a dog, cat or equine; $30,000.
Edward Kennedy Pruitt, 32, block of Lakeshore Drive in Newport – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely cocaine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of 2 to 28 grams of a schedule I controlled substance, namely Ecstasy, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package cocaine; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely hydrocodone, with purpose to deliver; class C felony possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule III controlled substance, namely buprenorphine, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of less than 200 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely alprazolam, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of 14 grams to 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of firearms by certian persons; $75,000 bond.
Charles Delmar Sexton, 53, 300 block of McDougal Street in Letona – class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Remona Beth Sanders, 36, 700 block of Merion Way in Bryant – unclassified felony driving while intoxicated fourth subsequent offense; unclassified misdemeanor driving on suspended driver’s license; class A misdemeanor offenses involving a motor vehicle equipped with an ignition interlock device; $4,500 bond.
Alex Marshall Spiker, 23, 5600 block of B Street in Little Rock – class A felony possession of fentanyl with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of less than 200 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely alprazolam, with purpose to deliver; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to store/inhale fentanyl or methamphetamine; $20,000 bond.
Steven Cody Woodall, 35, 100 South Collison Street in Bald Knob – three counts class C felony domestic battery in the second degree; class A misdemeanor violation of no-contact order; enhanced penalties for crimes committed in presence of child; $40,000 bond.
Christopher George Wright, 51, 100 block of Underwood Lane in Lonoke – class B felony possession of 28 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely oxycodone; $10,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.