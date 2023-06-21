The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Tuesday, June 13
- Curtis Ryan Andrews, 33, 400 block of South Main Street in Beebe — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $2,500 bond.
- Jonathan Hugh Bowers, 39, 100 block of Buck Glade Road in Beebe — class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000; class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree — damage between $1,000-$5,000; class D felony theft by receiving value between $1,000-$5,000; habitual offender; $35,000 bond.
- John Edward Breznai Jr., 37, 100 block of Statler Lane in Searcy — class Y felony delivery of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $75,000 bond.
- James Henry Capps, 50, 2100 block of West Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; habitual offender; $25,000 bond.
- Dakota Leadinning Cooper, 26, 100 block of Austin Street in Pangburn — class C felony possession of 4 ounces to 25 pounds of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to ingest methamphetamine; $4,500 bond.
- Shawn William Crowe, 33. 500 block of Arkansas Highway 36 East in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $2,500 bond.
- Katlyn Breanne Garrett, 22, 100 block of Colorado Street in Beebe — class C felony domestic battery in the second degree; $20,000 bond.
- Tory D. Grammer, 35, 100 block of West Military Road in Judsonia — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; habitual offender; $4,000 bond.
- Lynsay Anne Henry, 37, 100 block of Warren Drive in Beebe — class A felony arson ($100,000); habitual offender; $75,000 bond.
- Ryan Michael Hice, 34, 500 block of South Fir Street in Beebe — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $2,500 bond.
- Keryn Lynnette Jansen, 45, 100 block of Crosby Church Road in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $7,500 bond.
- Spencer Morgan-Keith Johnson, 27, 100 block of Mcintosh Lane in Searcy — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $4,000 bond.
- Heidi Lynn Jones-Martin, 42, 2100 block of West Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy — class B felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to weigh/inhale methamphetamine; $7,000 bond.
- Yoni Juarez-Borgua, 30, 600 block of North Street in Kensett — class Y felony rape; class Y felony kidnapping; class B felony sexual assault in the second degree; $650,000 bond.
- Thomas Ray Kelso, 72, 2100 block of Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy — class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; three counts class A felony trafficking of persons; class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class A felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl, with purpose to deliver; two counts class B felony sexual assault in the second degree; $700,000 bond.
- James Paul Kerby, 39, 100 block of Landing Street in Searcy — class C felony violation of the Sex and Child Offender Registration Act; habitual offender; $15,000 bond.
- Lori L. Leavell, 58, 800 block of Swinging Bridge Road in Beebe — class A felony trafficking of persons with accomplice; two counts class B felony sexual assault in the second degree with accomplice; class C felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject fentanyl and methamphetamine; $300,000 bond.
- Erika Lynn Lucena, 39, 100 block of Statler Lane in Searcy — class C felony failure to appear for possession of controlled substance methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale methamphetamine; $25,000 bond.
- Jared Dow Martin, 32, 100 block of Tammy Lane in Beebe — class D felony theft of property credit/debit card; $3,500 bond.
- Dustin Charles Marsh, 25, 200 block of South Depot Main Street in Judsonia — class C felony possession of 4 ounces to 25 pounds of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to ingest methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
- Trinity L. Owen, 34, 700 block of Arkansas Highway 367 North in Judsonia — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $4,000 bond.
- Jason David Prather, 28, 100 block of Sage Brush Lane in Romance — class D felony domestic battery in the third degree a subsequent offense; $10,000 bond.
- Tyler Curtis Reeves, 26, 200 block of Willie Brown Road in Judsonia — class C felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to ingest fentanyl; $20,000 bond.
- Richard Allen Ross, 64, 400 block of Tanner Road in Searcy — class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member; class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree; $15,000 bond.
- Mitzi Lynn Shipman, 60, 1700 block of Pioneer Drive in Cabot — unclassified felony DWI fifth subsequent offense; $5,000 bond.
- Kesha Renee Stockton, 44, 100 block of Mcintosh Lane in Searcy — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $7,000 bond.
- Aaron Justin Thomas, 32, block of Winterberry Drive in Greenbrier — class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000; class C felony abuse of office; $9,000 bond.
- Brandon Eugene Toddy, 28, 200 block of East 2nd Street in McRae — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
- Cameron M. Waterworth, 39, block of Stoneybrook Lane in Searcy — class C felony violation of the Sex and Child Offender Registration Act; $15,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.