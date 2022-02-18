The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Thursday, Feb. 10
Jimmy Duane Bagwell Jr., 43, 1600 block of East Booth Road in Searcy – class D felony battery in the second degree; habitual offender; $25,000 bond.
Joshua Bradley Lind, 33, homeless – class Y felony rape; class B felony sexual assault in the second degree; $250,000 bond.
Logan Shay Webb, 18, 100 block of Landing Street in Searcy – class Y felony criminal attempt to commit capital murder; class Y felony domestic battery in the first degree victim 4 years of age or younger; $450,000 bond.
