The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Tuesday, Nov. 8
Timothy Michael Scott, 44, 2200 block of Lusby Court in Cabot – class C felony fleeing in a vehicle causing danger; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree; class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot; $5,000 bond.
Joshua Ray Keith, 31, 100 block of Ranch Land Road in Beebe – class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree damage less than $1,000; class C felony misdemeanor criminal trespass; $10,000 bond.
Cheryl Marie Kelly, 43, 300 block of South Cypress Street in Beebe – class D felony leaving the scene of an accident with physical injury; an unclassified misdemeanor driving while intoxicated first offense; $6,000 bond.
April Diane Lane, 36, 700 block of East 4th Street in Bald Knob – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Jamie Kyle Medley, 24, 600 block of Cleghorn Chapel Road in Batesville – class D felony theft by receiving value between $1,000-$5,000; $5,000 bond.
David Leslie Miller, 38, 100 block of Fox Street in Beebe – class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $20,000 bond.
Tyrone Davis Ellis, 45, 200 block of Jackson 185 in Newport – class Y felony trafficking a schedule II controlled substance namely Fentanyl; class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package fentanyl; $50,000 bond.
Quinton Demarcus Ellis, 33, 800 block of South 5th Street in Augusta – class B felony possession of prohibited articles in a correctional facility; $10,000 bond.
Karrie Sue Gaines, 27, 1400 block of Walrose Circle in Searcy – class C felony theft by receiving value between $5,000-$25,000; $10,000 bond.
Anna Elizabeth Garrison, 26, 9900 block of Spillway in Cordova, Tenn. – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely cocaine; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule I controlled substance, namely LSD; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale Fentanyl; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $35,000 bond.
Colby Daniel Hanna, 24, 500 block of Gravel Hill Road in Romance – class Y felony rape, victim younger than 14; class B felony sexual assault in the second degree; $350,000 bond.
Joshua Lamar Haynes, 43, 100 block of Ashley Drive in Newport – class Y felony trafficking a schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl; class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package Fentanyl; $50,000 bond.
Jamie Lynn Hendrix, 47, 300 block of NE 2nd Street in Bryant – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely Adderall; $8,000 bond.
Derrick Dwayne Hill, 53, 500 block of Hicky Road in Marianna – class B felony theft by receiving value less than $25,000; $15,000 bond.
Donnie Ray Howell, 31, 3900 block of Cedar Street in North Little Rock – class D felony battery in the second degree; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $15,000 bond.
Jessica Diane Huckabee, 34, 100 block of Shot Tower Road in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely Oxycodone; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale Oxycodone; $3,000 bond.
