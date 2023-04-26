The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Tuesday, April 18
- Curtis Ryan Andrews, 32, 400 block of South Main Street in Beebe — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
- Christopher Bullington, 36, 100 block of Sunflower Lane in Beebe — class C felony violation of the Sex and Child Offender Registration Act, class A misdemeanor registered sex offender with incorrect address on license; $10,000 bond.
- John Christopher Cardenas, 32, 2400 block of Frazier Street in Conroe, Texas — class B felony theft by receiving value less than $25,000; class C felony altering or changing engine or other numbers; $25,000 bond.
- Laronda Nell Daughtery, 44, 300 block of West Louisiana Street in Beebe — class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000; class C felony forgery in the second degree; $25,000 bond.
- Dennis Daniel Dixon Jr., 39, 1700 block of South 10th Street in Paragould — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Robert Wayne Dixon, 58, 1700 block of Rocky Point Road in Judsonia — class C felony theft by receiving value between $5,000-$25,000; habitual offender; $25,000 bond.
- Cody Anderson Dollahite, 27, 100 block of Tyler Lane in Austin — class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $35,000 bond.
- Logan Harold Dozier, 24, block of Lilac Lane in Cabot — two counts class B felony forgery in the first degree; $25,000 bond.
- Gary Bob Headley, 41, 2500 block of Arkansas Highway 24 East in Prescott — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $10,000 bond.
- Raymond Lee Henderson, 38, 3000 block of Sage Street in Houston, Texas — class B felony theft by receiving less than $25,000; $25,000 bond.
- Dylan Karl Holden, 29, 100 block of Cloverdale Boulevard in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely amphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $3,500 bond.
- Trevor Dylan Jackson, 27, 100 block of Blue Coat Road in Judsonia — class B felony residential burglary; class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; $30,000 bond.
Wednesday, April 19
- Zachary Brady Langley, 31, 900 block of Holmes Road in Searcy — class Y felon trafficking a schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule III controlled substance, namely suboxone; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely alprazolam; $50,000 bond.
- Shannon Dale Lindsey, 44, 100 block of B&D Lane in Bald Knob — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale/inject methamphetamine; habitual offender; $25,000 bond.
- Jessica Faun Martin, 39, 200 block of Kitchens Street in Harrison — class C felony failure to appear for forgery in the second degree; $25,000 bond.
- Kenneth Earl May Jr., 46, 200 block of East Hopper Street in Letona — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $2,500 bond.
- German Varech Morales-Polio, 22, 1700 block of Glenbriar Drive in Mountain Home — class B felony possession of firearm by certain persons; habitual offender; $5,000 bond.
- Robert Franklin Pectol, 21, 800 block of South Pine Street in Bald Knob — class C felony escape in the third degree; $25,000 bond.
- Joseph Terrell Ramey, 58, 1000 block of Wolfe Street in Little Rock — seven counts class D felony theft of property credit/debit card; seven counts class D felony fraudulent use of a credit/debit card between $1,000-$5,000; two counts class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; habitual offender; $40,000 bond.
- Brian Thomas Rose Jr., 35, block of Woodlawn Drive in Beebe — class C felony financial identity fraud; class D felony theft by receiving credit/debit card; habitual offender; $25,000 bond.
- Robert Anthony Rowe, 47, 6900 block of Barnes Drive in Mabelvale — class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $3,500 bond.
- Erica Lee Smith, 35, 100 block of Kell Drive in Beebe — class C felony financial identity fraud; class D felony theft by receiving credit/debit card; habitual offender; $25,000 bond.
- Joseph Benard Splunge III, 28, 4900 block of Arkansas Highway 36 West in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely alprazolam; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $25,000 bond.
- Christopher Brian Stewart, 42, 1500 block of Ray Road in Jacksonville — class D felony failure to appear regarding an order to appear issued before revocation hearing for possession of controlled substance less than 2 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $25,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.