The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Friday, May 14
- Taylor James Ballard, 26, 100 block of Ray Court in Judsonia — class D felony aggravated assault on family or household member; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; class A misdemeanor violation of no-contact order; $10,000 bond.
- George B. Barksdale, 48, 400 block of South Pecan Street in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
- Michael Wade Brittain, 38, 100 block of Tara Lane in McRae — class B felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
- Carl David Cantrell, 32, 300 block of Russell Mountain Road in Bald Knob — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor fleeing; $3,000 bond.
- Leeanna Denise Edom, 45, 1400 block of Missile Base Road in Judsonia — class D felony domestic battery in the third degree, a subsequent offense; class A misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree; $10,000 bond.
- Nathan Darrell Boyd Flanigan, 33, block of Reed Wade Road in Batesville — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $6,000 bond.
- Clarence Edgar Guthrie Sr., 52, 100 block of Dixie Road in Judsonia — class A felony possession of 10-200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; $30,000 bond.
- Daniel Louid Herndon, 30, 1800 block of Forey Street in Judsonia — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
- Todd Hill, 54, block of Pecan Street in Searcy — class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule I controlled substance, namely ecstasy, with purpose to deliver; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely oxycodone and morphine, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of less than 80 DU of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely alprazolam, lorazepam and soma with purpose to deliver; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 14 grams of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; $25,000 bond.
- David Neil Jones, 56, 200 block of U.S. Highway 167 North in Bald Knob — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Kylan Antwon Kendall, 21, 3100 block of Clearwater Street in Sherwood — class D felony possession of 4 ounces to 10 pounds of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $3,000 bond.
- Ben Clifford Kittler Sr., 60, 200 block of Port Street in Griffithville — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Christopher Dywayne Koser, 19, 600 block of Cedar Corner Road in Judsonia — class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely oxycodone and adderall, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely clonazepam, with purpose to deliver; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 14 grams of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; $30,000 bond.
- Donald Lee Lester, 23, 1000 block of South Fourth Street in Judsonia — two counts class C felony commercial burglary with accomplice; class C felony criminal mischief in the first degree with damage more than $5,000 but less than $25,000 with accomplice; three counts class D felony theft of property firearm with value less than $2,500 with accomplice; class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class D felony criminal attempt to commit commercial burglary with accomplice; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree with damage less than $1,000 with accomplice; $25,000 bond.
- Johnny Joe Loy, 32, 100 block of Sunshine Lane in Judsonia — class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $10,000 bond.
- Cameron Von-David Like, 19, 600 block of West Pint Street in Heber Springs — class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class D felony possession of defaced firearm; class D felony fleeing; class A misdemeanor resisting arrest; $7,000 bond.
- Tina A. Looney, 54, 300 block of C Woodlawn Road in Judsonia — class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
- Liberty Ann May, 23, 200 block of East Harper Street in Letona — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
- Jamie M. Moffett, 26, 200 block of Panther Creek Road in Searcy — class D felony theft of property with value greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $3,000 bond.
- Fedora Rayanna Payan, 18, 300 block of North Monroe Street in Cabot — class B felony computer child pornography; $25,000 bond.
- Charles Edmond Reed, 30, 500 block of North Main Street in Bald Knob — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
- Christopher Hilton Sallings, 27, 1900 block of Fred Koch Road in Carlisle — class C felony possession of 2-10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Aleecia Shiann Smith, 24, 9600 block of Arkansas Highway 319 West in Lonoke — class C felony theft by receiving value between $5,000-$25,000; class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree with damage between $1,000-$5,000; $15,000 bond.
- Zachary Lee Smith, 34, 600 block of Old Russell Road in Russell — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Cynthia Faith Stone, 54, 100 block of Cloverdale in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $3,500 bond.
- David Brett Taylor, 36, 3100 block of West Country Club Road in Searcy — class C felony possession of 2-10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
- Joe Gorman Thompson III, 40, 1400 block of Tanning Road in North Little Rock — class C felony theft by receiving value between $5,000-$25,000; $3,500 bond.
- Kevin Don Thrasher, 49, 100 block of House Road in Judsonia — class D felony fleeing; $4,000 bond.
- Brandon E. Toddy, 26, 200 block of East 2nd Street in McRae — class D felony theft by receiving value between $1,000-$5,000; class D felony fleeing in a vehicle; class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot; $5,000 bond.
- Alisha Kay Tyree, 39, 400 block of Woodruff 250 in Augusta — class C felony financial identity fraud; $10,000 bond.
- John Billy Tyree, 47, 400 block of Woodruff 250 in Augusta — class C felony financial identity fraud; $10,000 bond.
- Elitha Carol Weatherly, 46, 100 block of Blair Street in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
- Donald Odell Weeks, 50, 600 block of Llewlyn Loop in Hector — class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale/inject methamphetamine; $4,500 bond.
