The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Friday, March 25
Tiffany Denise Bezzard, 37, 800 block of Ash Road in Bald Knob – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $2,500 bond.
Donald Eugene Bowman, 64, 200 block of Coombe Road in Bald Knob – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
Bowie Keith Brooks, 34, 300 block of Dogwood Meadows Lane in Austin – class C felony fleeing in a vehicle causing danger; $5,000 bond.
Eric Wayne Cantrell, 29, 100 block of Alene Lane in Bald Knob – class C felony theft by receiving value between $5,000-$25,000; class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000; $20,000 bond.
Brian James Cox, 29, 500 block of Cooper Drive in Kensett – class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; $15,000 bond.
Tyler Scott Fisher, 29, 100 block of Harrison Road in Judsonia – class B felony sexual assault in the second degree; class B felony domestic battery in the first degree; class B felony possession of firearm by certain persons; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member; class D felony theft by receiving firearm less than $2,500; class A misdemeanor resisting arrest; class A misdemeanor first-degree assault on family or household member; class A misdemeanor violation of order of protection; $150,000 bond.
Hunter Lee Henson, 27, 500 block of Arkansas Highway 124 in Pangburn – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Christy Louse Hillis, 38, 400 block of Alpine Meadows Road in Pottsville – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely oxycodone; $3,500 bond.
Omar Sean Hulum, 24, 400 block of Meadow Lake Circle in Searcy – class Y felony domestic battery in the first degree, victim four years of age or younger; $25,000 bond.
Leslie Renee Jones, 41, 1800 block of Marion Anderson Road in Hot Springs – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to to inject/inhale methamphetamine; $4,500 bond.
James Michael David Landers, 35, 400 block of Mountain Road in Pangburn – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest, inhale, etc.; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $5,000 bond.
Shane Allen Leach, 36, block of Branch Road in Elenola – class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Michael D. Lewis, 54, 200 block of Rush Road in Atkins – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 14 grams of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $4,000 bond.
Dustin B. Manor, 40, 600 block of Cedar Corner Road in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $4,500 bond.
Randall D. Martindill, 54, 100 block of Rosedale Drive in Searcy – class B felony residential burglary; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree; $10,000 bond.
Weston Blaine Mullins, 37, 100 block of Pineview Drive in Beebe – class B felony forgery in the first degree; $6,000 bond.
Gregory Charles Rice, 44, 100 block of Indian Trail in Bald Knob – class D felony fleeing on foot causing serious injury; $7,500 bond.
Joel Malichi Scott, 44, 100 block of Johnson Lane in Bald Knob – class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class C felony theft by receiving value between $5,000-$25,000; class D felony theft by receiving value between $1,000-$5,000; class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot; $15,000 bond.
April Dawn Skinner, 36, 300 block of South Depot Main Street in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Dustin Drew Stevenson, 31, 100 block of Coles Lane in Searcy – class B felony possession of firearm by certain persons; class D felony domestic battery in the third degree a subsequent offense; $15,000 bond.
Dolton Taylor Whited, 20, block of Ballard Road in Vilonia – class B felony forgery in the first degree; class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot; $5,000 bond.
Lane Yates, 25, 2100 block of Jackson 7 in Bradford – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to ingest methamphetamine; $15,000 bond.
Filed Tuesday, March 29
Jason Neil Atkin, 43, 500 block of Gravel Hill Road in Romance – five counts class Y felony rape; four counts class Y felony trafficking of persons; 13 counts class B felony sexual extortion; $1,000,000,000 bond.
Javier Aguilar Rodela, 31, class Y felony trafficking over 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class Y felony trafficking over 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely oxycodone; $400,000 bond.
Filed Wednesday, March 30
Julie C. Cargill, 39, 100 block of North Spring Street in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $4,500 bond.
Dewayne E. Crawford, 51, 1000 block of Poplar in Beebe – class C felony possession of 2-10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
Athelene Dorene Deeter, 57, 1600 block of Jackson Road in Ward – class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Bryan Benjamin Erickson, 26, 4600 block of County Road 1626 in Avinger, Texas – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule I controlled substance, namely ecstasy, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of 14 grams to 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $15,000 bond.
Mallory Kay Gowan, 38, 100 block of Sunshine Lane in Judsonia – class B felony possession of 2-10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $5,500 bond.
Jerry Carlton Griggs, 47, 100 block of Amber Lane in McRae – class D felony aggravated assault; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $15,000 bond.
Stormy Ryan Hill, 27, 600 block of Ewing Street in Hot Springs – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale methamphetamine; $4,500 bond.
Tommy G. Jelks, 41, 100 block of Vinyard Place in Searcy – class A felony possession of 10-200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; $25,000 bond.
Heidi Lynn Jones, 40, 1100 block of West Academy Avenue in Searcy – class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a scheduled II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; $10,000 bond.
Coty Lynn Moon, 22, 2200 block of Gum Springs in Searcy – class B felony furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $10,000 bond.
Justin A. Morris, 34, 1100 block of Watkins Street in Conway – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely cocaine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject cocaine; $6,500 bond.
Filed Thursday, March 31
Jarvis M. Price, 26, 900 block of Rich Smith Drive in Searcy – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class D felony possession of 14 grams to 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to weigh marijuana; $25,000 bond.
Jason Andrew Smith, 45, 1000 block of Mineral Street in Hot Springs – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale methamphetamine; $4,500 bond.
Chad Albert Sutton, 41, 300 block of North Jeff Davis Street in Jacksonville – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
Johnnie Ray Whaley Sr., 66, 100 block of Lynn Street in Griffithville – class A felony possession of 10-200 grams of a scheduled II controlled substance meth with purpose to deliver; $20,000 bond and class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $4,500 bond.
James Paul Wilson, 58, 100 block of Cindy Land in Searcy – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely hydrocodone; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $6,500 bond.
Mackenzie Fayth Taylor, 21, 100 block of Landing Street in Searcy – class B felony permitting the abuse of minor involving serious physical injury; $10,000 bond.
Jim Franklin Vent, 42, 300 block of Campground Road in Beebe – class D felony aggravated assault on family or household member; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree; class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communications first degree; class A misdemeanor false imprisonment in the second degree; enhanced penalties for offenses committed in the presence of a child; $10,000 bond.
