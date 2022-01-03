The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Monday, Dec. 27
Mitchell Thomas Hart, 34, 300 block of SE 3rd Street in Kensett – class D felony theft by receiving credit/debit card; class A misdemeanor theft of motor fuel; $4,500 bond.
Duane Eugene Holliday, 44, 100 block of Ridge Road in Heber Springs – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely morphine; class C misdemeanor obstructing governmental operations; $5,000 bond.
Loretta Ann Horn, 52, block of West Timothy Street in Ward – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely Alprazolam; $5,500 bond.
Robby Louis Ice, 34, 100 block of Kell Drive in Beebe – class D felony theft by receiving firearm value less $2,500; $3,000 bond.
Elijah Anthony Johnson, 19, 600 block of South Pecan Street in Searcy – class B felony unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle in the second degree with accomplice; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; engaging in violent criminal group activity enhanced penalties; $75,000 bond.
Latrail B. Johnson, 18, 400 block of North Sowell Street in Searcy – class B felony unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle in the second degree with accomplice; $250,000 bond.
Demitra Jeanine Lawson, 28, 700 block of Arkansas Highway 258 in Bald Knob – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Filed Monday, Dec. 27
Maurice V. Beasley, 37, 100 block of East 9th Street in Fayetteville – class C felony possession of 2-10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely Alprazolam; $4,000 bond.
Andrew Kenneth Bodiford, 40, block of Arkansas Highway 70 East in Heth – class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $10,000 bond.
Colin Neal Bradley, 39, 2200 block of Daniel Drive in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Aaron Keaton Brimer, 18, 10100 block of Crescent Drive in Dardanelle – class D felony possession of 14 grams to 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package marijuana; $4,500 bond.
Kenneth Dewanye Broadus, 57, 100 block of East Sweet Gum Lane in Romance – class D felony theft by receiving value beteween $1,000-$5,000 bond; class D felony theft by receiving-firearms value less than $2,500; $4,500 bond.
Jeffery C. Brown, 51, 1000 block of Mount Carmel Road in Cabot – class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; $3,500 bond.
Jonathan D. Capps, 21, block of Sunset Lane in Cabot – class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $3,500 bond.
Angela Renee Chastain, 34, block of Glenlee Drive in Beebe – class B felony permitting abuse of a minor involving sexual activity; class B felony permitting abuse of a minor involving sexual activity; class A misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree; $75,000 bond.
Thomas Eugene Clark Sr., 52, 900 block of Scott Street in Augusta – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely Lortab; $3,000 bond.
Jamie Harold Davis, 42, 400 block of East Park Street in Bald Knob – class C felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale Fentanyl; $5,000 bond.
Tammy Lynn Drake, 51, 100 block of Pineview Drive in Beebe – class C felony theft of leased/rented property; $6,500 bond.
Ronnie Derek Edwards, 41, 5300 block of Wood Street in Maumelle – class C felony possession of 2-10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $4,500 bond.
Christopher Lee Flannigon, 25, block of Baker Drive in Searcy – class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Jared Leith Haggard, 29, 1500 block of North Main Street in Searcy – class D felony domestic battery in the second degree; $4,500 bond.
Ronda Lynn Hale, 43, 200 block of Brown Road in Bald Knob – class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $10,000 bond.
Chad Donivan McCann, 49, 100 block of Highland Drive in Searcy – class D felony possession of firearms by certain person; $3,500 bond.
Jesse James McNinch, 32, block of Tanyard Road in Mount Vernon – class Y felony rape; $250,000 bond.
Rebecca Leigh Melter, 31, 100 block of Russell Mountain Road in Bald Knob – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession with purpose inject methamphetamine; $4,500 bond.
Edgar Ivan Mottu-Nunez, 32, 800 block of East Moore Avenue in Searcy – three counts aggravated assault; three counts terroristic threatening in the first degree; class A misdemeanor domestic battering in the third degree; enhanced penalties for offenses committed in presence of children; $10,000 bond.
Dillion Gene Pritchett, 28, 100 block of South Oak Street in Searcy – class D felony theft of receiving value between $1,000-$5,000; $3,500 bond.
Lawrence Paul Pyle II, 38, 500 block of Runway Road in Southside – class B felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; $4,500 bond.
John Michael Reed, 48, 1500 block of East Moore Avenue in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Filed Tuesday, Dec. 28
Julian Marshall Williams, 39, 500 block of South Hickory Street in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $4,500 bond.
Shikeem D. Wynne, 23, 1100 block of West Academy Avenue in Searcy – class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely Alprazolam; $4,000 bond.
Shawn Keith Baum, 36, 500 block of North Elm Street in Beebe – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $10,000 bond.
Conley Stuart Branscum, 24, 200 block of Chrisp Avenue in Searcy – class B felony maintaining a drug premises in a drug-free zone; class C felony abuse of a corpse; $45,000 bond.
Hunter Randall Epperson, 24, 6500 block of Jackson 6 in Bradford – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule CI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $3,500 bond.
Melissa Gail Foshee, 54, 400 block of Old River Road in Newark – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely Xanax; habitual offender; $4,500 bond.
Timothy Aaron Glover, 38, block of Junior Drive in Mt. Vernon – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $20,000 bond.
Scott Titus Wade Gossett, 24, 200 block of Louise Street in North Little Rock – class D felony non-financial identity fraud; $3,500 bond.
Joshua Colton Patrick Jackson, 33, 900 block of U.S. Highway 167 North in Bald Knob – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Bretrick Leewone Miles, 35, 700 block of Lehman Drive in Jacksonville – class D felony possession of 14 grams to 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose package marijuana; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; class A misdemeanor fleeing in a vehicle; $6,000 bond.
Gregory Allen Parvin, 28, 100 block of Gobblers Drive in Bald Knob – class D felony theft by receiving firearms value less than $2,500; $3,500 bond.
Shawn Ashley Skinner, 39, 100 block of Dayton Drive in Judsonia – class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; class D felony theft of property firearms with value $2,500; $4,500 bond.
Don Daniel Streetman, 40, 1200 block of Jersey Street in Conway – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to weigh methamphetamine; $6,000 bond.
Justin Lance Thomas, 43, 200 block of Bloodworth Road in Searcy – class D felony aggravated assault; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine; habitual offender; $7,500 bond.
Jonathan Brock Wainwright, 42, 200 block of Highway Holler Road in Bald Knob – class C felony violation of the Sex and Child Offender Registration Act; habitual offender; $15,000 bond.
Vickey J. Sauceda, 64, 100 block of Stringham Road in Higginson – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Randy A. Sherrill, 47, 300 block of Boyce Drive in Bradford – class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class C felony fleeing in vehicle with substantial danger of causing death or serious injury; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; habitual offender; $15,000 bond.
Nicki Dale Shrum, 43, 3100 block of East Robinson in Springdale – class D felony filing a false police report; class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; $4,000 bond.
Jeremy Adam Weidower, 44, 400 block of Arkansas Highway 25 North in Guy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $4,500 bond.
Alex Michael Williams, 29, 400 block of North Sowell Street in Searcy – class D felony theft of property between $1,000-$5,000; $3,500 bond.
Filed Wednesday, Dec. 29
James T. Andrews, 29, 100 block of Jim Corbitt Road in Beebe – class D felony aggravated assault; $4,500 bond.
Quinton Alonzo Brown, 20, of 300 East Barnett in Kensett – class Y felony capital murder with accomplice; no bond.
Jonathon Andrew Henderson, 26, 900 block of Holmes Road in Searcy – class Y felony capital murder with accomplice; no bond.
Stacey Marie Maynard, 41, block of Stoneybrook in Searcy – class C felony theft by receiving between $5,000-$25,000; $8,500 bond.
Casey Joel Scott, 44, 100 block of Farmer Lane in Searcy – class C felony domestic battery in the second degree; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $15,000 bond.
