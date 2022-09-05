The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Monday, Aug. 29
Charles Ray Campbell, 61, 9300 block of Arkansas Highway 13 in Judsonia – class D felony aggravated assault on a family/household member; class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree; $4,500 bond.
Teddi Rachell Burdette-Kyzer, 33, 1000 block of North Holly Street in Beebe – class D felony breaking and entering; class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; $3,500 bond.
Tyler Lee Collins, 25, 4200 block of Arkansas Highway 134 in McRae – class Y felony kidnapping; class D felony aggravated assault on family/household members; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; class D felony domestic battery in the third degree a pregnant woman; class D felony battery in the second degree; class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communication in the first degree; class A misdemeanor resisting arrest; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $50,000 bond.
Terry G. Foust Sr., 70, 100 block of Ray Talburt Road in Searcy – five counts class Y felony rape; four counts class B felony sexual assault in the second degree; class B felony sexual assault in the second degree; class D felony sexually grooming a child; $500,000 bond.
Cody Gene Little, 34, 900 block of North 2nd Street in Augusta – three counts class Y felony rape; habitual offender; $500,000 bond.
Dewayne E. Crawford, 51, 800 block of North Pine Street in Searcy – class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $40,000 bond.
Freddy Estrada-Guzman, 27, 2800 block of Arkansas Highway 367 North in Bald Knob – class D felony breaking and entering; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree; class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; $20,000 bond.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Crystal Shanell Baker, 39, 500 block of Main Street in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $3,000 bond.
Joshua Curtis Berryhill, 37, 100 block of Tiffany Loop in Searcy – class D felony domestic battery in the third degree pregnant woman; three counts class A misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree; enhanced penalties for offenses committed in presence of a child; $10,000 bond.
Jesus Francisco Escalante, 44, 400 block of Meadowlake Circle in Searcy – class C felony escape in the third degree; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $20,000 bond.
Kelly Elizabeth Kesterson, 27, 100 block of Cutoff Road in Searcy – two counts class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree; $3,000 bond.
Joseph Jakale Mammburu, 25, 700 block of East Market Avenue in Searcy – class D felony possession of 14 grams to 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package marijuana; $50,000 bond.
Joshua James Marshall, 26, 4200 block of Highway 13 in McRae – class D felony criminal attempt to commit escape in the third degree; $4,000 bond.
Jessica Faun Martin, 39, 200 block of Kitchens Street in Harrison – class C felony forgery in the second degree; $6,500 bond.
Trent Daniel McFadden, 25, 300 block of Peyton Street in Ward – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Zachary Russell McGhee, 27, 600 East Jefferson Street in Judsonia – class B felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; $75,000 bond.
Rylee Blaze Meriweather, 29, 800 block of Greenwood Avenue in Searcy – class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale methamphetamine; $30,000 bond.
Daniel Allen Morris, 34, 300 block of West 4th Street in Kensett – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Jacqueline Nicole Ragan, 38, 7000 block of Arkansas Highway 14 East in Lead Hill – class C felony forgery in the second degree; $6,500 bond.
Billy Jack Spradlin, 48, 2400 block of Arkansas Highway 16 in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Dennis Stewart Swan, 59, 100 block of Clinton Drive in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; habitual offender; $3,000 bond.
William Elliot Thomas, 34, 400 block of Cedar Grove Road in Floral – class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; class D felony aggravated assault; $20,000 bond.
Haley Dianna Turner, 29, 1500 block of East O Street in Russellville – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $35,000 bond.
Heather Leann Williams, 37, 400 block of Crockett Road in Rose Bud – class B felony furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility; class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely cocaine; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely hydromorphone; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale cocaine; two counts class D felony aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer; class D felony battery in the second degree; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree; $40,000 bond.
Ricky Dale Wilson, 67, 1000 block of Missile Base Road in Judsonia – class B felony sexual assault in the second degree; $60,000 bond.
Lonnie Shannan Wortham, 50, 100 block of O’Henry Lane in Searcy – class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $10,000 bond.
