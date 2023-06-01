The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Wednesday, May 24
- Spencer Morgan Keith Johnson, 27, 100 block of Mcintosh Lane in Searcy — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $10,000 bond.
- Ralph Edwin Miller, 55, block of Mohawk Drive in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; habitual offender; $12,000 bond.
- Jacen Allen Green, 45, 1400 block of Gum Springs Road in Searcy — class D felony sexual assault in the fourth degree; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale/inject methamphetamine; $100,000 bond.
- Frank Earl Flemings, 48, 7000 block of Pickrell Drive in Dallas, Texas — class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class B felony possession of firearm by certain persons; class D felony possession of 14 grams to 4 ounces of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; $65,000 bond.
- Clarence Lynn Hadley, 39, 100 block of Panther Creek Road in Searcy — class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member; $15,000 bond.
- Thomas H. Hulsey, 44, 4000 block of Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $10,000 bond.
- Trenton Gageeugine Johnson, 23, 1500 block of North Central Avenue in Batesville — class Y felony aggravated robbery; $500,000 bond.
- Kimberly Lyann Jones, 42, 100 block of Adler Creek in Judsonia — class B felony robbery with accomplice; class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; $25,000 bond.
- Tommy Joe Livingston, 41, 200 block of Tiffany Loop in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Jessie James Massey, 25 200 block of Damsite Road in Judsonia — class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class C felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale/inject methamphetamine/fentanyl; class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot; $20,000 bond.
- Shawn Anthony Skaggs, 52, 100 block of Phillips Lane in Bald Knob — class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree; class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communication; $10,000 bond.
- Maria Guadalupe Suarez-Hicks, 19, 2100 block of West Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy — class B felony robbery with accomplice; class D felony theft of property value $1,000-$5,000; $35,000 bond.
- Lawrence Eugene Timko, 58, 100 block of Tanner Road in Searcy — class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member; class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree; $20,000 bond.
- Jonathan Brock Wainwright, 43, 200 block of Highway Holler Road in Bald Knob — class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Justin Gage Wilson, 20, 2100 block of West Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy — class B felony robbery; class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; $35,000 bond.
