The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Wednesday, Dec. 16
Cameron Tate Mason, 19, 900 block of Jayson Street in Searcy – class Y felony terroristic act; class B felony battery in the first degree; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the second degree damage between $1,000-$5,000; felony with firearms, enhanced penalties; $250,000 bond.
Dion Lamont Brown El, 26, 700 block of Stonegate in Searcy – class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; two counts class D felony aggravated assault; class D felony theft by receiving-firearm value less than $2,500; $100,000 bond.
Konrad Duane Bergquist Jr., 40, 500 block of Whitney Lane in Kensett – class C felony domestic battery in the second degree; $4,000 bond.
Jessie Joel Lowman, 39, 600 block of Samuel Loyce Drive in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely hydrocodone; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely clonazepam; $3,000 bond.
Dave Alberto Harrington, 31, 100 block of Terri Court in McRae – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely psilocybin; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Amanda K. Bennett, 37, block of Stoneybrook Lane in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely clonazepam; $3,500 bond.
