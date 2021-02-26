The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Tuesday, Feb. 9
Corey Sean Birdwell, 24, 100 block of Ki Ke Acres Road in Searcy – class D felony fleeing causing danger; $3,000 bond.
Michael Merrell Bobo, 56, 1500 block of Schafer Street in North Little Rock – class D felony fleeing causing danger; $3,000 bond.
Rickey Wayne Capps, 62, 200 block of Gravel Hill Road in Romance – class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $4,000 bond.
Cara L. Degler, 25, 1200 block of Heinke Road in Mabelvale – class D felony fleeing causing danger; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Michael Eugene Fikes Jr., 38, 3900 block of Arkansas Highway 260 in Augusta – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Andrew Alvin Garcia, 40, 33000 block of Arkansas Highway 36 W. in Searcy – class B felony unauthorized use of another’s property to facilitate a crime; class C felony commercial burglary; class C felony forgery in the second degree; class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; habitual offender; $5,000 bond.
Joshua Wayne Goodwin, 35, 300 block of Oakdale Church Road in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $6,000 bond.
John Jeremy Harrington, 42, 1800 block of Edgewood Cove in Beebe – class C felony domestic battery in the second degree; $7,000 bond.
Erica Denise Mayfield, 39, 1200 block of First Street in Arcadia, La. – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely Ecstasy; $3,000 bond.
David Ray Mead, 42, 2000 block of Broadway Street in Little Rock – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $20,000 bond.
Latasha Y. Oglesby, 28, 400 block of Stanphil Road in Jacksonville – class Y felony trafficking more than 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class D felony possession of 14 grams to 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; $25,000 bond.
William Andrew Price, 39, 100 block of Valley View Road in Rose Bud – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $40,000 bond.
Michael Lawrence Scales, 41, 600 block of Walkers Corner of Scott – class Y felony trafficking more than 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class D felony possession of 14 grams to 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; $25,000 bond.
Garrett Douglas Statler, 26, 400 block of Dandridge in Kensett – class A felony criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree; class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; habitual offender; $50,000 bond and two counts class D felony aggravated assault; class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; habitual offender; $50,000 bond.
William K. Stout, 35, 100 block of North Spring Street in Searcy – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Corey Allen Sumler, 28, 800 block of South Apple Street in Beebe – class B felony unauthorized use of another person’s property to facilitate a crime; class D felony fleeing causing danger; class D felony aggravated assault; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to contain/store methamphetamine; $25,000 bond.
Michael Colton Rogers Sutherland, 25, 200 block of Bailey Street in Griffithville – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $2,500 bond.
Stephen Daryl Swann, 52, 400 block of Walroe Circle in Searcy – class D felony breaking and entering; class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; $2,500 bond.
Terry Michael White, 25, 1400 block of North Central Avenue in Batesville – class B felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class D felony fleeing in a vehicle causing danger; class D felony aggravated assault; class D felony battery in the second degree; $50,000 bond.
Clifford Jerome WIlson, 41, 1300 block of Cully Street in Forrest City – class D felony possession of 4 ounces to 10 pounds of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $3,500 bond.
Bobby Dale Vaughn, 59, 700 block of Walrose Circle in Searcy – 30 counts class C felony distributing/possession or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child first offense; $50,000 bond.
