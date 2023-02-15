The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Thursday, Feb. 9
- Melissa Leann Burlison, 29, 400 block of Meadow Lake Circle in Searcy — class Y felony arson ($100,000); $200,000 bond.
Filed Friday, Feb. 10
- Zachary Lynn Anderson, 41, block of Mathew Street in Judsonia — class D felony theft by receiving value between $1,000-$5,000; class A misdemeanor theft by receiving less than $1,000; $5,000 bond.
- Terrence Lenard Bailey Jr., 30, 200 block of East Mable Avenue in Cotton Plant — class B felony possession of firearm by certain persons; habitual offender; $10,000 bond.
- Breanna L. Baker, 38, 1200 block of Frontier Road in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $4,500 bond.
- Tristan Quasho Chatman, 37, 100 block of Berryhill Road in Searcy — class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class Y felony aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer discharge of a firearm; class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class C felony fleeing in a vehicle causing danger; class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale/weigh methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $200,000 bond.
- Nathan James Hester, 37, 6800 block of Rye Lane in North Little Rock — class B felony arson ($5,000-$15,000; $35,000 bond.
- Ladarius Eugene Jackson, 24, 600 block of South College Street in Stuttgart — class C felony criminal use of property/laundering proceeds; class D felony breaking and entering; class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree damage between $1,000-$5,000; class D felony theft of property firearm value less than $2,500; class D felony theft of property credit/debit card; class D felony fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card between $1,000-$5,000; class D felony theft of property between $1,000-$5,000; $20,000 bond.
- Trevor Dylan Jackson, 27, 100 block of Blue Coat Road in Judsonia — class C felony conspiracy to commit residential burglary; class D felony conspiracy to commit theft of property between $5,000-$25,000; $10,000 bond.
- Ryan Albert Lantrip, 45, 400 block of Crestwood Drive in Beebe — class C felony commercial burglary; class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree damage between $1,000-$5,000; habitual offender; $10,000 bond.
- Adam Joshua McFadden, 41, 200 block of Woodruff 262 in Augusta — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor terroristic threatening in the second degree; $15,000 bond.
- Tina Janette Richards, 47, 500 block of North 2nd Street in Augusta — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
- Rodney Tyrone Robinson Jr., 32, block of Darvin Court in Little Rock — class C felony criminal use of property/laundering proceeds; class D felony breaking and entering; class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree damage between $1,000-$5,000; class D felony theft of property firearm value less than $2,500; class D felony theft of property credit/debit card; class D felony fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card between $1,000-$5,000; class D felony theft of property between $1,000-$5,000; habitual offender; $20,000 bond.
- Eddie Layne Tipps, 55, 1600 block of West Arch Avenue in Searcy — class B felony possession of firearm by certain persons; class C felony violation of the Sex and Child Offender Registration Act; habitual offender; $25,000 bond.
