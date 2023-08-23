The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Tuesday, Aug. 15
- Mark Reed Boyd Jr., 37, 200 block of Newman Road in Judsonia — class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class Y felony trafficking more than 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot; habitual offender; $75,000 bond.
- Dylan Dewayne Brock, 30, 100 block of North Hotel Street in Letona — class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree.
- Michael A. Counts, 37, 100 block of Deerwood Drive in Searcy — class D felony domestic battery in the third degree, a subsequent offense; $15,000 bond.
- Shawn William Crowe, 33, 500 block of Arkansas Highway 36 East in Searcy — class C felony violation of Sex and Child Offender Registration Act; habitual offender; $15,000 bond.
- Robert L. Dupriest, 36, 500 block of Pecan Street in Searcy — class C felony violation of Sex and Child Offender Registration Act; $15,000 bond.
- Leigha Carol Garrity, 33, 1500 block of Stanphil Road in Jacksonville — class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member; two counts class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communication; two counts class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree; $30,000 bond.
- Donald Jack Hammonds, 45, 1000 block of Arkansas Highway 31 in Romance — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Terry Neal Hussman, 60, 100 block of Valley View Road in Rose Bud — two counts class Y felony rape victim less than 14; three counts class B felony sexual assault in the second degree; $350,000 bond.
- Fredrick Remond King, 28, 400 block of Meadow Lake Circle in Searcy — class D felony crime of video voyeurism; class A misdemeanor unlawful distribution of sexual images or recordings; $10,000 bond.
- Jozcelyn Celeste Lawrence, 22, 3900 block of Bethany Lane in Houston — class C felony theft by receiving value between $5,000-$25,000; class D felony theft by receiving firearm value less than $2,500; $10,000 bond.
- Chad Allen Leonard, 41, 100 block of Swain Lane in Searcy – class C felony violation of Sex and Child Offender Registration Act; habitual offender; $10,000 bond.
- Daniel Jacob Limon III, 19, block of Highland Street in Texas City, Texas — class C felony theft by receiving value between $5,000-$25,000; class D felony theft by receiving firearm value less than $2,500; $25,000 bond.
- Jakob Michael Luna, 19, 100 block of Bennett Street in Searcy — class C felony theft by receiving value between $5,000-$25,000; class D felony theft by receiving firearm value less than $2,500; $25,000 bond.
- Christopher J. Pierce, 35, 3000 block of Diamond Hill Drive in Alexander — class B felony unauthorized use of another’s property to facilitate a crime; class C felony financial identity fraud; two counts class C felony forgery in the second degree; class D felony non-financial identity fraud; class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; $40,000 bond.
- Jacob Dillon Riggs, 26, 2800 block of Arkansas Highway 5 in El Paso — class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class D felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely oxycodone; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject oxycodone; class D felony possession of firearm by certain persons; $25,000 bond.
- Shawna Lea Trosper, 28, 300 block of North Main Street in Pangburn — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $15,000 bond.
- Mister Justin Hawley Yancey, 42, 4200 block of John Barrow Road in Little Rock — class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale methamphetamine; habitual offender; $75,000 bond.
- Jonathan Cole Young, 38, 6100 block of Arkansas Highway 36 West in Rose Bud — class C felony violation of the Sex and Child Offender Registration Act; $15,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.