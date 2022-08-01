The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Tuesday, July 19
- Tyler Scott Fisher, 30, 1600 block of East Booth Road in Searcy — class D felony battery in the second degree; $50,000 bond.
- Tracey Lynn Harris, 45, 500 block of West Lincoln Avenue in Searcy — 10 counts class C felony forgery in the second degree; class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000; $50,000 bond.
- Michael Lloyd Henderson, 52, 800 block of Green Mountain Drive in Beebe — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $15,000 bond.
- Della Marie Missey, 64, 500 block of East Darden in Newport — class C felony interference with custody; $10,000 bond.
- Iry Wilson Nady Jr., 71, 100 block of Goad Road in Bradford — class U felony driving while intoxicated fourth subsequent offense; $3,250 bond.
- Joshua Allen Pfeiffer, 40, 100 block of Ashlei Lane in Searcy — class C felony domestic battery in the second degree; class D felony aggravated assault; class B misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a minor in the third degree; $6,500 bond.
- Robert Allen West, 42, 900 block of McCulloch Street in Beebe — class D felony aggravated assault on a family/household member; habitual offender; $7,500 bond.
- Kara Nicole Willard, 34, 6000 Brand Road in Tuckerman — class Y felony trafficking more than 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $60,000 bond.
- Heather Leann Williams, 37, 400 block of Crockett Road in Rose Bud — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely hydromorphone; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely alprazolam; $25,000 bond.
Filed Wednesday, July 20
- Jennifer Anne Booker, 48, 300 block of Jackson in Newport — class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to store methamphetamine; $20,000 bond.
- James Michael David Landers, 35, 400 block of Mountain Road in Pangburn — two counts class B felony forgery in the first degree; class B felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $15,000 bond.
- Quiwana Jeanette Shaw, 41, 100 block of North Spring Street in Searcy — class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony maintaining drug premises in a drug-free zone; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule I controlled substance, namely Ecstasy, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of less than 80 DU of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely Xanax, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of 14 grams to 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $75,000 bond.
