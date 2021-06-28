The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Friday, June 4
Kristy Darlene Snow, 47, 100 block of Georgia Ridge Road in Searcy – class B felony residential burglary; class A misdemeanor stalking in the third degree; $20,000 bond.
Filed Monday, June 7
Lindell Bailey Jr., 44, 400 block of SW 1st Street in Kensett – class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; habitual offender; $5,000 bond.
Taylor James Ballard, 26, 60 block of E and C&E Trailer Park in Bald Knob – class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; class A misdemeanor violation of no-contact order; $6,000 bond.
Arthur-Malik Jamal Branch, 22, 500 block of East Dr. Martin Luther King in Kensett – class D felony theft by receiving-firearms value less than $2,500; $6,500 bond.
Danny Lynn Campbell, 51, 1800 block of Kamak Drive in Beebe – class C felony domestic battering in the second degree; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $10,000 bond.
Jarrod Scott Case, 42, 900 block of South Main Street in Bald Knob – class C felony delivery of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Joseph Ray Church, 36, 300 block of South Cypress Street in Beebe – class D felony theft by receiving-firearm value less than $2,500; $2,500 bond.
Melinda Joyce Harp, 47, 100 block of North Battery Street in Little Rock – class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, psilocybin mushrooms; $10,000 bond.
Jason Daniel Harrington, 44, 100 block of Bermuda Lane in Beebe – class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; class A misdemeanor resisting arrest; $3,500 bond.
Eddie R. Harrison, 38, 160 block of Y and Y Salvage Road in Judsonia – class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member; class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; enhanced penalties for offenses committed in presence of a child; $25,000 bond.
Wesley E. Hodges, 40, block of Shannon Street in Bald Knob – class D felony aggravated assault on family or household member; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; enhanced penalties for offenses committed in the presence of a child; $6,000 bond.
Raymond Carl Hoffman, 54, 600 block of Old Russell Road in Bald Knob – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; habitual offender; $4,000 bond.
Ethan Craig Jackson, 25, 100 block of Ashley Place in Searcy – class D felony conspiracy to commit forgery in the second degree; $7,500 bond.
Hardy Jones III, 20, 200 block of South Pecan Street in Searcy – class B felony residential burglary; class D felony domestic battery in the third degree; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree; class B misdemeanor criminal trespass occupiable structure; $7,500 bond.
Corey Matthew Jordan, 24, 300 block of McDoniel Road in Griffthville – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Buford Eugene Kemp, 45, 200 block of Newell Road in Bald Knob – class D felony aggravated assault on a family or household member; class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree; $5,000 bond.
William J. Lane, 33, 4800 block of Jackson in Bradford – class D felony fleeing in a vehicle causing danger; class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot; $5,000 bond.
Dennis Ray McGee, 50, 900 block of Hiram Road in Heber Springs – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $4,000 bond.
Jonathon Scott Moore, 27, 300 block of South Fir Street in Searcy – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class Y felony trafficking more than 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely oxycodone with purpose to deliver; class C felony possession of 4 ounces to 25 pounds of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $50,000 bond.
Brandon D. Moss, 34, 200 block of East Adams in Judsonia – class B felony furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility; class C felony violation of Sex and Child Offender Registration Act; habitual offender; $25,000 bond.
Jason Russell Payne, 43, 100 block of Clearwater Road in Judsonia – class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $6,500 bond.
Joanie Faith Rambo, 25, 500 block of Cooper Drive in Kensett – class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000; class D felony breaking and entering; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree damage less than $1,000; class B misdemeanor refusal to submit to arrest; $7,000 bond.
James Edwin Reed, 47, 800 block of U.S. Highway 64 in Bald Knob – class C felony violation of the Sex and Child Offender Registration Act; habitual offender; $5,000 bond.
Michael Dale Robertson, 44, 100 block of Lynn Street in McRae – class C felony criminal mischief in the first degree damage between $5,000-$25,000; class D felony fleeing in a vehicle causing danger; two counts class D felony battery in the second degree; class D felony aggravated assault; class D felony theft by receiving value between $1,000-$5,000; class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree; $40,000 and $75,000 bond.
Stewart A. Roff, 44, 200 block of Pine Creek Road in Bald Knob – class D felony aggravated assault; $7,500 bond.
Justin Edward Rowden, 32, 100 block of Marvin Fisher Road in Beebe – class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia to inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Christopher George Shawn, 48, 500 West 14th in North Little Rock – class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; $7,500 bond and class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $10,000 bond.
McKayla Larraine Shrum, 23, 400 block of Vine Street in Judsonia – class B felony furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility; $4,000 bond.
Jacob Pail Steinberg, 22, 100 block of West Vine Avenue in Searcy – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class A felony possession of 28 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely psilocybin mushrooms, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package psilcoybin mushrooms, class D felony possession of 14 grams to 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; $25,000 bond.
Brian Allen Waggle, 30, 1100 block of Arkansas Highway 367 North in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Scotty Jacob Wallace, 28, 900 block of Tori Lane in Beebe – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Ryan Zachary Waterman, 30, block of South Main Street in Beebe – class D felony domestic battering in the third degree, a subsequent offense; class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; habitual offender; $10,000 bond.
Jimmy Carrol Williams, 38, 400 block of Eastline Road in Searcy – class B felony furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility; class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $15,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.