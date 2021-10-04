The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Tuesday, Sept. 28
Gary A. Barnhouse, 54, 100 block of Pate Lane in Judsonia – class C felony domestic battery in the second degree; $7,500 bond.
Kailey Alexis Boyett, 28, 2300 block of Batesville Boulevard in Batesville – class D felony possession of 4 ounces to 10 pounds of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $3,000 bond.
Steven Chase Carson, 35, 1600 block of Forey Street in Judsonia – class B felony possession of a prohibited article into a correctional facility; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; $15,000 bond.
Christopher Lee Cooper, 44, 100 block of Covington Road in Searcy – class D felony theft of property with value between $1,000-$5,000; class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree with damage between $1,000-$5,000; class C misdemeanor criminal trespass occupiable structure with accomplice; habitual offender; $11,000 bond.
Jacob Grant Cox, 24, block of Lawrence in Black Rock – class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Michael Eugene Fikes Jr., 38, 900 block of Richsmith Lane in Searcy – class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $3,000 bond.
Brittani Dawn Flores, 33, 1100 block of Academy in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Dennis Brent Fregia, 32, 10600 block of Shannon Hills Drive in Mabelvale – class B felony unauthorized use of another person’s property to facilitate a crime; class C felony theft by receiving with value between $5,000-$25,000; class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree with damage between $1,000-$5,000; $35,000 bond.
Alan Dwain Gentry, 47, 100 block of West Market Street in Bald Knob – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
Angela Nicole Gentry, 32, 100 block of West Market Street in Bald Knob – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Charles Ray Hale Jr., 31, 600 block of East Market Avenue in Searcy – class D felony theft by receiving credit/debit card; class A misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit card less than $1,000; $3,500 bond.
Mitchell Thomas Hart, 34, 300 block of SE 3rd Street in Kensett – class D felony fraudulent acquisition of a controlled substance, namely clonazepam; $3,000 bond.
Perry Lee Jackson, 53, 3700 block of West 17th Street in Little Rock – class D felony theft of property between $1,000-$5,000; $3,000 bond and class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000; $5,000 bond.
Jamie Renee Jaco, 42, 1100 block of Jackson in Bradford – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Brandon Edward Jones, 20, 100 block of Ashley Place in Searcy – class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000; $5,000 bond.
Ricky Lee Lynch, 38, block of Liberty Loop in Conway – class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule I controlled substance, namely Ecstasy, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to weigh methamphetamine; $30,000 bond.
Aaron Scott Masiker, 20, 100 block of Sherwood Lane in Judsonia – class Y felony aggravated robbery; class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; $14,000 bond.
Timothy W. Nixon, 56, 200 block of Fuller Road in Searcy – class C felony domestic battery in the second degree; $6,500 bond.
Jason W. Ralls, 39, 900 block of East Moore Avenue in Searcy – class D felony breaking and entering; class A misdemeanor theft of property; $4,000 bond.
Kevin Russell Rexroad, 47, 200 block of Covington Road in Searcy – class D felony theft of property with value between $1,000-$5,000 with accomplice; class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree with damage between $1,000-$5,000 with accomplice; class A misdemeanor criminal trespass occupiable structure with accomplice; habitual offender; $6,000 bond.
Robert A. Sargent, 50, 7500 block of Batesville Boulevard in Pleasant Plains – class D felony aggravated assault on family or household member; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $5,000 bond.
Corey Michael Shows, 32m 2200 block of Eldridge Lane in Conway – class B felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to weigh/inhale methamphetamine; $9,000 bond.
McKayla Larraine Shrum, 24, 400 block of Vine Street in Searcy – class D felony theft by receiving with value between $1,000-$5,000; class A misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit/debit card less than $1,000; $4,000 bond.
Jordan Glenn Tarvin, 31, 200 block of Blue Meadow Drive in Malvern – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
