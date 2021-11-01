The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Tuesday, Oct. 19
Charles Travis Campbell, 27, 9300 block of Arkansas Highway 13 in Judsonia – class D felony theft by receiving value less than $1,000; $3,500 bond.
Giles Christopher Copeland, 27, 1300 block of U.S. Highway 64 West in Beebe – class B felony theft by receiving value less than $25,000; class C misdemeanor fleeing in vehicle; class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot; $6,000 bond.
Joseph W. Davis, 48, 200 block of Kings Row in Searcy – class D felony aggravated assault; class A misdemeanor battery in the third degree; $7,500 bond.
Alicia May Dillon, 30, 100 block of Jackson Street in Judsonia – class C felony theft by receiving value between $5,000-$25,000; $4,500 bond.
Jimmy Ray Goodwin, 37, 1100 block of Missile Base Road in Judsonia – class C felony theft by receiving; class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot; $10,000 bond.
Dennis C. Jackson, 48, 200 block of West Searcy Street in Kensett – class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; habitual offender; $30,000 bond.
Phillip Joseph Leland, 39, 6700 block of Congo Road in Benton – class C felony altering or changing engine or other numbers; class D felony theft by receiving value between $1,000-$5,000; $10,000 bond.
Chad Allen Leonard, 40, 100 block of Swain Lane in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $6,500 bond.
Heather Lane Leonard, 36, 100 block of Swain Lane in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $6,500 bond.
Sandra A. Pigg, 52, 1900 block of Rocky Point Road in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to weigh methamphetamine; $6,000 bond.
Charles Edmond David Reed, 30, 100 block of Hickory Street in Bald Knob – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Jeffery Lehman Ricks, 50, 200 block of James Street in Judsonia – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $7,000 bond.
Christina M. Santander, 39, 100 block of Albion Road in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule I controlled substance, namely Ecstasy; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale marijuana; $7,000 bond.
Coty Hunter Sinkey, 32, 300 block of Safley Road in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule I controlled substance, namely psilocybin mushrooms; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely alprazolam; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $15,000 bond.
Jessica L. Sterling, 33, 100 block of Fire Tower Road in Bald Knob – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
Floyd T. Wallace, 73, 400 block of Crosby Road in Searcy – class B felony sexual assault in the second degree; $75,000 bond.
Dustin C. Whittington, 42, 100 block of Foster Circle in Judsonia – class D two counts felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree; $10,000 bond.
