The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Wednesday, Nov. 4
David Reed Hadley, 40, 300 block of Meadowlake Circle in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $5,500 bond.
Van Allen Hodge Jr., 31, 1500 block of West Park Avenue in Searcy – class D felony possession of a counterfeit substance purported to be methamphetamine a schedule II controlled substance; $3,000 bond.
Mariah Shay Davis, 23, 2800 block of North St. Louis in Batesville – class D felony possession of a counterfeit substance purported to be methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
Jeffery F. Durby, 46, 300 block of West Center Street in Bald Knob – class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; enhancement for proximity to certain facilities; $15,000 bond.
Lisa Marie Falcinelli, 50, 300 block of Morris Street in Kensett – class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $5,000 bond.
Richard Anthony Falcinelli, 49, 300 block of Morris Street in Kensett – class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $7,500 bond.
Danny Ray Barker, 62, 600 block of Shiloh Road in McRae – class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $3,000 bond.
Matthew Thomas Bunn, 31, 100 block of Comanche Drive in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Bailey Nicole Burton, 24, 400 block of CW Road in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely Alprazolam; $4,500 bond.
Mickie Lynn Johnson, 43, 100 block of North Battery Street in Little Rock – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $4,500 bond.
Mullis C. Kinsey Jr., 46, 600 block of Central Street in Kensett – class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $3,000 bond.
Gavin Lee Mansfield, 23, 1300 block of Jamestown Road in Batesville – class B felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
Harley James Davidson, 26, 1200 block of North Main Street in Kensett – class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; habitual offender; $6,000 bond.
Johnathan James Jackson, 24, 100 block of Nipper Street in Beebe – four counts class D felony breaking and entering; class D felony theft of property; class A misdemeanor theft of property; $15,000 bond.
Filed Thursday, Nov. 5
Kyle Douglas Stickland, 36, 100 block of Newell Road in Bald Knob – class Y felony aggravated residential burglary; class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class D felony criminal possession of body armor; class A misdemeanor theft of property; $25,000 bond.
Branden Matthew Priddy, 28, 100 block of Coles Lane in Searcy – class C felony theft by receiving; $5,000 bond and class Y felony aggravated residential burglary; class A misdemeanor theft of property; class A misdemeanor carrying a weapon; $35,000 bond.
Scott Kelly McDaniel, 48, block of Hanford Lane in Conway – two counts class D felony aggravated assault; class D felony fleeing in a vehicle causing danger; unclassified misdemeanor driving while intoxicated (drugs); $15,000 bond.
Darrien Michael Toto, 24, block of Oriole Circle in Little Rock – class C felony theft of property; $3,500 bond.
Sarah Renee Schultz, 39, 100 block of Solomon Road in Judsonia – class C felony theft of property; $3,500 bond.
Ethan Cole Raney, 20, 2000 block of Rocky Point Road in Judsonia – class C felony theft of property; $3,500 bond.
Dustin Lee Swain, 42, 600 block of Arkansas Highway 323 in Searcy – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $7,000 bond.
James Derrick Pollard, 35, 5300 block of Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale marijuana; $5,000 bond.
Amanda Grady, 36, 400 block of Vine Street in Newport – class D felony theft of leased/rented property; $3,000 bond.
Amanda Lynn Kenne, 37, 900 block of Joyner Loop in Lonoke – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Gregory Ray Doyle, 51, 100 block of Rose O’Neill Drive in Branson, Mo. – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Christopher Edward Way, 44, 500 block of Cox Street in Benton – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule I controlled substance, namely LSD; $3,500 bond.
Andre O’Neal Smith, 21, 100 block of South Apple Street in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 200 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance with purpose to deliver Alprazolam; $3,000 bond.
Christopher Michael Stephens, 43, 500 block of Old Nursery Road in McRae – class C felony violation of the Sex and Child Offender Registration Act; habitual offender; $7,500 bond.
Krystin Cheyenne Stormo, 24, block of Fryman Lane in Batesville – class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $3,500 bond.
McKayla Larraine Shrum, 23, 2700 block of Arkansas Highway 367 in Bald Knob – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Richard Edward Reveley, 36, 200 block of Brewer Street in Ward – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
Mary Madine Sanders, 29, 100 block of West Dandridge Street in Kensett – class B felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; $7,500 bond.
Jeremy Dewayne Sarrels, 42, 1100 block of South 1st Street in Judsonia – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $4,000 bond.
Becky Yvette Qualls, 60, 15000 block of Congo Ferndale Road in Alexander – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Johnny Dewitt Puckett, 61, 100 block of Arthur Kirk Road in Beebe – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule III controlled substance, namely acetaminophen/codeine; class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot; $4,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.