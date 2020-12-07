The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Friday, Nov. 20
- Laderrick Lashun Thompson, 25, 1700 block of Townsend Street in Athens, Ala. — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree; class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communication in the first degree; class A misdemeanor resisting arrest; $5,000 bond.
- Tyler Garrett Scott, 27, 3400 block of Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia — class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class B felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $40,000 bond.
- Jobani Rodriguez, 35, 9800 Southwest Drive in Little Rock — class D felony fleeing in vehicle causing danger; class D felony theft by receiving value between $1,000-$5,000; $5,000 bond.
- David L. Peters, 56, 100 block of George Nick Road in Beebe — class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree; $7,500 bond.
- Jeremy Emil Lemons, 42, 100 block of Bailey Street in Searcy — three counts class D felony aggravated cruelty to a dog, cat or equine first offense; $30,000 bond.
- Tommy Lemar Dewayne Goodlow, 33, 100 block of Woodlane Drive in Searcy — class C felony violation of Sex and Child Offender Registration Act; $10,000 bond.
- Robert Harold Eddy Jr., 33, 200 block of Mannie Road in Mount Vernon — class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; habitual offender; $10,000 bond.
- David William Brown II, 43, 400 block of Robinson Loop in Mountain Home — class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class C felony theft by receiving value between $5,000-$25,000; class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $75,000 bond.
- Edward D. Blevins, 45, 1500 block of Roundabout Circle in Searcy — class C felony violation of Sex and Child Offender Registration Act; habitual offender; $10,000 bond.
- Tristan James Betts, 21, 100 block of North Smyrna Road in Searcy — class D felony fleeing in a vehicle causing danger; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $4,000 bond.
- Elmer C. Bacus, 43, 2400 block of Arkansas Highway 16 in Searcy — class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $4,500 bond.
- Dionte Lamar Wilson, 34, 900 block of Holmes Road in Searcy — class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $5,000 bond.
- Keith Bernard Williams, 47, 800 block of Walnut Street in Augusta — class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class B felony furnishing prohibited articles into a Correctional facility; $10,000 bond.
- Dennis Ray Swan, 40, 3300 block of Arkansas Highway 36 W. in Searcy — class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Preston Rolph Graham, 25, 200 block of Whippoorwill in Ward — class D felony fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card; class D felony theft by receiving credit/debit card; $4,000 bond.
Filed Wednesday, Nov. 23
- James Christopher Smith, 30, 200 block of South Elm Terrace in Searcy — class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $2,500 bond.
- Kari Ann Curl, 36, 200 block of Audrey Street in Bradford — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $4,000 bond.
