The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Tuesday, Nov. 23
Tommy Dale Davis, 43, 300 block of Arkansas Highway 258 in Judsonia – two counts class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000 with accomplice; 19 counts class D felony breaking and entering with accomplice; $40,000 bond.
Sloan Lane Evans, 27, 600 block of Valley Loop in Heber Springs – class C felony possession of 4 ounces to 25 pounds of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; $3,500 bond.
Nathan Darrell Boyd Flanigan, 34, 1400 block of Batesville Boulevard in Southside – two counts class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000 with accomplice; 19 counts class D felony breaking and entering with accomplice; $40,000 bond.
David Lloyd Gerlach Jr., 32, 3800 block of Arkansas Highway 367 South in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Adam D. Gibson, 41, 600 block of Foster Chapel Road in Searcy – class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $3,500 bond.
George Everet Hansen, 49, 300 block of Arkansas Highway 31 in Romance – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $4,500 bond.
Kailey Jackson, 20, 100 block of Clearwater Road in Judsonia – two counts class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000 with accomplice; 19 counts class D felony breaking and entering with accomplice; $40,000 bond.
Brandon C. Kilpatrick, 33, 200 block of Laramie Road in Batesville – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule III controlled substance, namely Buprenorphine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale marijuana; $15,000 bond.
Donald Dwayne Kirkland Jr., 40, 2300 block of Nassau Lane in Searcy – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $20,000 bond.
Bret Eugene Little, 36, 100 block of Fernwood Lane in Bald Knob – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $25,000 bond.
Weston Hoyt McNeil, 31, 300 block of Hubert Williams Road in Judsonia – class D felony possession of 4 ounces to 10 pounds of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely synthetic marjuana; unclassified felony false evidence of title or registration; $4,000 bond.
Angelina Dawn Minga, 39, 700 block of Olive Street in Bald Knob – two counts class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000 with accomplice; 19 counts class D felony breaking and entering with accomplice; $40,000 bond.
Danny J. Morris, 63, 1000 block of Gum Springs Road in Searcy – class B felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely hydrocodone; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $10,000 bond.
Laurie Ann Ashcraft, 46, 500 block of Dripping Springs Road in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely hydrocodone; $3,000 bond.
Gerald Shane Baugh, 32, 100 block of Mountain Side Drive in Pangburn – class B felony possession of more than 160 DU but less than 800 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely Alprazolam, with purpose to deliver; $4,500 bond.
Zachary James Bennett, 22, 3600 block of County Road 334 in Tyler, Texas – class D felony possession of 14 grams to 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; class C misdemeanor disorderly conduct; $3,000 bond.
Martin Ruben Broyles, 39, 1200 block of South 7th in Paragould – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely focalin; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $12,000 bond.
Coty Randall Cook, 38, 3500 block of Arkansas Highway 16 in Pangburn – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to weight methamphetamine; $8,000 bond.
Holly Ann Cowan, 39, 400 block of North Cypert Street in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely hydrocodone; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Stephen Thomas Edwards, 28, 800 block of West Woodruff Avenue in Searcy – class B felony battery in the first degree; enhanced penalties for offenses committed in the presence of a child; $20,000 bond.
Jackie Weslee Foster, 36, 100 block of Edwards Road in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class D felony breaking and entering; class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; $5,000 bond.
Ben Patrick Harris, 49, 300 block of South College Street in Searcy – class B felony furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $6,000 bond.
Grant Thomas Harris, 31, 1100 block of East Race Avenue in Searcy – class B felony maintaining drug premises within drug free zone; class C felony possession of 4 ounces to 25 pounds of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package marijuana; $20,000 bond.
Cody Donavaan Mote, 41, 700 block of Swinging Bridge in Beebe – class D felony aggravated assault; class A misdemeanor criminal use of a prohibited weapon (brass knuckles); class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale marijuana; unclassified misdemeanor driving while intoxicated first offense; refusal to submit to chemical test; class C misdemeanor possession of an open container containing alcohol; $4,500 bond.
Gregory Allen Parvin, 28, 100 block of Gobbler’s Drive in Bald Knob – class C felony commercial burglary; $7,500 bond.
Alonna Marie Rodgers, 35, 500 block of Arkansas Highway 385 South in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Kendrick Benard Smith, 20, 1000 block of Greenbriar Trail in Cedar Hill, Texas – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely Adderall; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to weigh Adderall; $3,000 bond.
Brian Austin Troop, 27, 100 block of Williams Ranch Road in Conway – three counts class C felony forgery in the second degree; $10,000 bond.
Johnnie Ray Whaley Sr., 65, 100 block of East Martin Luther King Drive in Kensett – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; habitual offender; $5,000 bond.
