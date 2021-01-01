The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Thursday, Dec. 3
Jimmy Dewayne Skinner Jr., 40, 100 block of Pratt Road in Searcy – two counts class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $5,000 bond.
Dennis Gene Ferren, 25, 100 block of North Skymeadow Circle in Searcy – class D felony battery in the second degree; class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot; $10,000 bond.
Gerald Quincy Woods, 39, 100 block of Donald Choate Road in Beebe – class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; class A misdemeanor false imprisonment in the second degree; class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communication in the first degree; class A misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle; habitual offender; $15,000 bond.
Cheyenne Michael Most, 21, 2100 block of West Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy – class D felony domestic battery in the third degree; enhanced penalties for offenses committed in the presence of a child; $4,000 bond.
Brandon Alonzo Lowery, 22, 100 block of South Pyeatt Street in Searcy – class D felony battery in the second degree; two counts class A misdemeanor terroristic threatening in the second degree; $4,000 bond.
Latrail B. Johnson, 17, 400 block of North Sowell Street in Searcy – three counts class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $12,000 bond.
Joshua Ryan Flynn, 28, 200 block of Toad Suck Road in Conway – class D felony battery in the second degree; $5,000 bond.
Nathaniel D. Hendrix, 30, 900 block of South Hickory Street in Bald Knob – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Lane Alexander Curtis Holman, 22, 200 block of Graham Road in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Teddi Rachell Kyzer, 31, 1000 block of North Holly Street in Beebe – class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Courtney Leran Baskin, 41, 400 block of East Idaho in Beebe – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $2,500 bond.
Jessica Leeann Basinger, 28, 300 block of East 12th Street in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
Chase Alan Watkins, 33, 800 block of Arkansas Highway 258 in Bald Knob – class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; $10,000 bond.
Kristina Marie Stone, 51, 300 block of West Center Street in Bald Knob – class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance. namely methamphetamine; $10,000 bond.
Joseph Melvin Sutherland, 28, 5000 block of Kite Road in Grand Prairie, Texas – class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000; $10,000 bond.
Ernest E. Porter, 40, 100 block of North Hill Drive in Searcy – class D felony theft of leased/rented property between $1,000-$5,000; $3,500 bond.
Brian F. Stone, 53, 300 block of West Center Street in Bald Knob – class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $6,000 bond.
Kasha Kasaundra Homsley, 34, 200 block of Baker Street in Higginson – class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; class D felony possession of 14 grams to 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; $10,000 bond.
Teresa Ann Hicks, 46, 100 block of Yarnell Road in Searcy – class D felony theft of property between $1,000-$5,000; $3,500 bond.
Danny Ray Hills Jr., 31, 500 block of West Main Street in Bradford – class C felony violation of Sex and Child Offender Registration Act; $10,000 bond.
