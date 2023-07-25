After receiving results from the Arkansas Crime Lab on Monday concerning a double homicide in May on Muscadine Lane, the White County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the case.
Following consultation with the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, detectives served Derek Dwayne Holloway in the White County jail with a warrant for two counts of capital murder, theft of property and tampering with physical evidence, with no bond set.
Holloway, a parole absconder and person of interest in the murders, had been arrested May 10 on unrelated charges in Faulkner County, where a 2003 white Chevrolet Tahoe stolen from the Muscadine Lane residence, just north of Searcy, was recovered May 5. The charges against Holloway in the Faulkner County arrest were class D felony aggravated assault, four counts of class B felony second-degree discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, class B felony possession of a firearm by certain persons and class A misdemeanor first-degree criminal mischief related to a shots-fired call April 10 on Rocky Point Road in the Judsonia area.
Holloway has remained in the White County Detention Center since then. He is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Sept. 5.
According to the sheriff’s office, the warrant was served for Holloway’s arrest for the murders of Christoper Durham, 46, and Kristalee Durham, 34, “after consulting with the families involved.”
“The detectives continued to work on this case since it was originally reported,” Sheriff Phillip Miller said. “This case is going to be built on the forensic evidence that can be presented in court. Because of their training and dedication to what they do, they were able to recover forensic evidence that has got us to this point.”
Deputies responded to 120 Muscadine Lane on May 2 after the discovery of the deceased couple inside a metal shop next to their mobile home by a family member. “A large quantity of physical evidence was collected and sent” to the crime lab, during the investigation, according to Lt. Scott Seiders, public information officer for the sheriff’s office. “It was also noted that the victims’ vehicle had been stolen.”
Christopher Durham died from a gunshot wound, Miller said, and Kristalee Durham’s death was caused by blunt-force trauma. He said the deceased were last seen alive a little after 10 p.m. Monday, May 1.
Information for this article was contributed by staff writer Greg Geary.
