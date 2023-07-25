After receiving results from the Arkansas Crime Lab on Monday concerning a double homicide in May on Muscadine Lane, the White County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the case.

Following consultation with the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, detectives served Derek Dwayne Holloway in the White County jail with a warrant for two counts of capital murder, theft of property and tampering with physical evidence, with no bond set.

Information for this article was contributed by staff writer Greg Geary.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.