Searcy residences and businesses not being served by the city’s wastewater collection system may be given access by 2025 if Searcy Water Utilities receives funding for expansion, according to General Manager Dan Dawson.

Dawson said he has submitted a wastewater and stormwater funding application through the Arkansas Department of Agriculture for American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project and the public utility should know something by the end of the month.

