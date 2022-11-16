Searcy residences and businesses not being served by the city’s wastewater collection system may be given access by 2025 if Searcy Water Utilities receives funding for expansion, according to General Manager Dan Dawson.
Dawson said he has submitted a wastewater and stormwater funding application through the Arkansas Department of Agriculture for American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project and the public utility should know something by the end of the month.
In the funding application made available to The Daily Citizen from the city, it states that approximately 5 percent of Searcy’s residences and businesses are “unsewered” and instead have septic tanks. About 1,150 of Searcy’s population are affected, most on the outskirts of the city. Some are in low-income housing additions that cannot afford the cost of wastewater collection system development, according to the application.
The White County unit of the Arkansas Department of Health reportedly has received numerous complaints in regard to non-functioning septic systems inside the city limits. “But since developmental funds are limited, expansion of Searcy’s wastewater collection system has been economically unfeasible,” the application states.
The proposal seeks funds for the expansion project “so that potential and actual negative health and environmental effects can be eliminated.”
“Many of these residences and businesses have failing septic systems, which are now discharging untreated sewage with nutrients into the ground and ditches,” the application says. “Being connected to Searcy’s wastewater collection system will enable this source of environmental pollution to now be treated at the Searcy Wastewater Treatment Plant and no longer go directly into the environment.”
Dawson said the idea project came about after the city received “a little over $2 million” in ARPA funds earlier this year. “When the feds sent the first $2 million is when the mayor [Kyle Osborne] first approached me and said, ‘Is there maybe anything we can do to find another grant and add some money to this and do this project?’”
Dawson said he did some checking and realized the state also had some ARPA funds, around $1.6 billion that was supposed to be for COVID-19, broadband and water and wastewater infrastructure improvements. “By the time they got done with COVID and broadband, and broadband took the lion’s share of it, they had $270 million left for water and wastewater improvements.”
That $270 million, Dawson said, was divided half into water and half into wastewater projects. “They limited the grants to $5 million a piece, so we applied for a $5 million grant to ANRC [Arkansas Natural Resources Commission, part of the Department of Agriculture] out of those state funds.”
He said the due date for the application was Nov. 4, “and they’re supposed to have all of the grading done by the day before Thanksgiving. The ANRC is supposed to meet on December the 2nd to finalize everything.”
Dawson said he is hoping the funding will be approved ““because we want to move forward with this project.
Councilman Don Raney said at last week’s Searcy City Council meeting, “I’m not for sure there’s any better thing we could do.”
The total project funding is listed at $8,981,800. It would be for 584 residences and businesses inside the city limits that are not on Searcy’s wastewater collection system.
“I always said if we knew we were going to get some money, I want to do something permanent, long-lasting, and I think that’s what we need to do,” Raney said.
Councilman David Morris said he has been asked for several years, “Why do we not have sewers in various parts of the the town?’ He said that was a hard question to answer.
Morris asked Dawson if the project would give everyone in the city limits an opportunity to “tie onto a sewer line, a feeder line or something of that nature.” Dawson said, “That’s correct.”
“Then they would be responsible for the cost of the line to their house and just like everyone else they will be responsible for the maintenance and upkeep and repairs of that line from their house to that line that will be installed?” Morris asked. Dawson said, “Correct.”
City Attorney Buck Gibson said there may or may not be right of way for residents to access itt. “That’s not something the city or the water department or Searcy Water Utilities can deal with. It’s going to be at least available within the realm of reason.”
Morris asked Dawson if pumping stations were figured in, and he said that too was correct.
If the funding is received, the application lists the bidding date as Sept. 30, 2023, the construction start date as Nov. 30, 2023, and the construction completion as July 31, 2025.
